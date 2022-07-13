James Webb Space Telescope: How NASA saw 13.6 billion years back in time

1/4

NASA on Tuesday released stunning high-resolution photographs of the universe taken by its flagship James Webb Space Telescope. The equipment, which was developed over two decades at a whopping cost of $9 billion dollars, took the spectacular photos billed as the deepest pictures of the universe ever taken. The telescope, built under contract by Northrop Grumman Corp, was launched on December 25, 2021. The best among the five photos taken is the deep field photo of a cluster of galaxies. The agency said at least one of the galaxies seen in the photograph is 95% as old as the Big Bang. The other four photos include -- two enormous clouds of gas and dust, fresh images of another galaxy cluster known as Stephan's Quintet and a Jupiter-sized exoplanet more than 1,100 light years away.

Galaxy cluster

This cluster of galaxies is called SMACS 0723. This photo shows several stars and distant galaxies. If you scale it to the size of universe, according to NASA, all that was captured in the photo was the size of a grain held at arm's length from Earth. The image is a combination of several deep field photos taken over a combined time of 12.5 hours. The image showed the galaxy cluster as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago. This is because the light took as many years to reach the telescope. A concept called gravitational lens helped the scientists get a clear picture of the distant universe. What is gravitational lens? According to NASA, the powerful gravitational field of a galaxy cluster can bend the light rays from more distant galaxies behind it, acting as a magnifying lens. The galaxies appearing blue contain stars. The red ones are enshrouded in thick layers of dust. Green galaxies has hydrocarbons. The data revealed that one of the galaxies emitted light from 13.1 billion years ago. This means the scientists were able to see the galaxy as it was 13.1 billion years ago.

Photo credits: NASA