Is the sky blue on other planets too? Know what science says

3/7

A question arises whether other planets also have blue atmosphere. The direct answer in science is yes. Neptune and Uranus, the two largest icy planets in our solar system, both appear blue. But their shades are different. That is, the atmospheres of these two planets are different blue colour from the atmosphere of our planet and the reason behind them is the methane gas present in the atmosphere of Neptune and Uranus in large quantities.

It is not that there is no methane on Earth. This gas is also present there on Earth but not in much quantity. An entire layer of methane gas is present in Uranus. And due to this layer, the atmosphere there appears slightly blue. And the funny thing is that Neptune looks a little blue even from afar.

(Image Source: NASA)