Is the sky blue on other planets too? Know what science says

Neptune and Uranus, the two largest icy planets in our solar system, both appear blue. But their shades are different.

  • May 17, 2022, 12:48 PM IST

The sky of Earth is blue in colour. It is said that we see this colour due to the atmosphere of our Earth. This gives rise to a question as to what is the colour of the sky in other planets then. Is the sky blue there also?  If not, what would the colour look like there if the atmosphere there would have the same system. Let us know what science has to say on this subject.

1. Earth's atmosphere

Talking about the Earth, its atmosphere is not very dense. But it cannot be called rare in any way. It is made up of many gases and this density also decreases with increasing altitude. Apart from oxygen, nitrogen and water vapour in it, there are many other types of gases as well. But their quantity is very less.

(Image Source: Pixabay)

2. Scattering of Light

It is the mixture of gases in the atmosphere that works to give it colour. The gases in the Earth's atmosphere try to spread the blue rays here and there in the rays of light coming from the Sun. This process is called Scattering of Light. But the rays of other colours pass through the middle of the gases of the atmosphere. For this reason, the sky appears blue to us on Earth.

(Image Source: Pixabay)

3. Uranus and Neptune

A question arises whether other planets also have blue atmosphere. The direct answer in science is yes. Neptune and Uranus, the two largest icy planets in our solar system, both appear blue. But their shades are different. That is, the atmospheres of these two planets are different blue colour from the atmosphere of our planet and the reason behind them is the methane gas present in the atmosphere of Neptune and Uranus in large quantities.

It is not that there is no methane on Earth. This gas is also present there on Earth but not in much quantity. An entire layer of methane gas is present in Uranus. And due to this layer, the atmosphere there appears slightly blue. And the funny thing is that Neptune looks a little blue even from afar.

(Image Source: NASA)

4. Saturn and Uranus have a common element

On the other hand, the atmosphere of the planet Saturn is a different colour. Ammonia ice crystals on Saturn's upper atmosphere give it the appearance of a yellowish hue. At the same time, it is also worth noting that the atmosphere of Uranus also contains ammonia. For this reason, it does not look completely blue, but appears blue mixed with a light green colour.

(Image Source: Pixabay)

5. Two coloured bands on Jupiter

The story of the planet Jupiter is somewhat different. The special atmosphere there gives the appearance of brown and orange stripes. Scientists say that the reason for this may be the elements of phosphor and sulphur present in the atmosphere there and not only this, some complex hydrocarbon substances may also have a role in it.

(Image Source: Pixabay)

6. Venus atmosphere most dense

Apart from this, Venus is the planet in the solar system where the atmosphere is the most dense. Because of this, only 20% of the light reaches its surface. Photos from the Soviet Venera probe suggest that Venus has an orange sky.

(Image Source: Pixabay)

7. Mercury, the closest planet to Sun

Whereas Mercury, the closest planet to the Sun, has no atmosphere. So far, the atmospheres of extraterrestrials outside the solar system have not been studied in depth. Nevertheless, the discovered extraterrestrial atmospheres are either very thin or they are made of some other material. For in-depth study on these, information is expected from a powerful telescope.

(Image Source: Pixabay)

