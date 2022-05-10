Is climate change responsible for decreasing bird population?

A new study conducted by multiple institutions has found that climate change is emerging as a major factor behind the declining population of birds.
Environmental studies have found that there is a rapid decline in the population of birds around the world, with most species reaching the endangered stage. If effective steps are not taken, then soon the first wave of mass extinctions can be seen. The study has found that apart from this, we have to reduce human interference in the natural world.
1. Birds population around the world declining rapidly
A new study conducted by multiple institutions has found that the population of birds is declining rapidly around the world. It has been told in this research that the biggest and major threats to the biodiversity of birds include loss of natural habitats, overexploitation of many species, etc. Not only this, climate change is emerging as a major factor behind the declining population of these birds.
2. Early signs of mass extinction of bird species
This study by Cornell University has recently been published in the Annual Review of Environment and Resources. The lead author of this study, Alexandre Liege, says that we are now seeing the early signs of a new wave of mass extinction of bird species. Avian Biodiversity is highest in the tropics and these areas have the largest number of threatened species.
3. 48% of birds species declining
According to this study, of the total population of birds species in the world, 48% of the population is declining and 39% population of the birds species is stable. While there are only six species whose numbers are increasing and the status of 7% is not known. Researchers studied 11,000 bird species.
4. In last 50 years, 3 billion birds lost in US and Canada
This investigation is showing results similar to the results of the year 2019, which states that in the last 50 years, about 3 billion birds were lost in the US and Canada. In this study also, the way of decreasing the population of birds and then their extinction has been found.
5. High expectations from conservation efforts
Birds are visible in height, they are a sensitive indication of the health of the environment. Therefore, losing their biodiversity means loss of biodiversity on a large scale and a great threat to human health. Even after the results of their study, the researchers say that they have high expectations from the conservation effort being made for the birds.
6. Stop degradation of bird habitats
But still a big change is needed. Liege explains that the future of birds depends on stopping the degradation of their habitats. It is very much dependent on the demand of the resources. We have to pay attention to how the distribution of goods contributes to the loss of biodiversity. Apart from this, we have to reduce human interference in the natural world.
