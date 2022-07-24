In pics: Rainbow-coloured sun halo sighted in Dehradun

Sun halo occurs due to sunlight refracting in millions of hexagonal ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere.

A rainbow-coloured sun halo was sighted in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun on Sunday afternoon prompting the residents to record the unusual visual spectacle on their mobile phones.

The residents also uploaded it on social media where it soon became viral.

Check out some of the pictures of sun halo here: