In Pics: NASA gets one step closer to the Moon with Artemis I mission, here's all you need to know

Artemis 1 will be the first integrated test of NASA’s deep space exploration systems -- the Orion spacecraft, SLS rocket and supporting ground systems
The United States Space Agency NASA has assessed that its Space Launch System (SLS) mega rocket is ready for the Artemis 1 flight test. NASA relocated the Artemis 1 spacecraft to Launch Complex 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida in preparation for the planned launch. Artemis 1 will be the first integrated test of NASA's deep space exploration technologies, including the Orion spacecraft, SLS rocket, and ground support systems.
Here are some images of the Artemis rocket as it arrived at Launch Pad 39B.
1. NASA's Artemis I mission
After the historic Apollo 11 mission in 1969, which sent the first humans to the moon, NASA is planning another mission to the lunar surface, naming it Artemis 1.
2. NASA's Artemis I mission
Though humans have now stepped and trotted about the lunar surface, the Artemis I mission is set to be unique as it aims at sending the first woman and the first person of colour to the Moon.
3. NASA's Artemis I mission
The Artemis I mission is set to help NASA and other space researchers explore more of the Moon using advanced equipment and technologies, leading to another “large step for mankind.”
4. NASA's Artemis I mission
On the official homepage of the Artemis mission, NASA said that it will be sending its space experts to the moon “using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before.”
5. NASA's Artemis I mission
NASA is set to launch the Artemis 1 spacecraft on August 29 this year, according to the official schedule. The spacecraft arrived at the launch site, following which weather and other affecting variables will be assessed.
(Photos: NASA)