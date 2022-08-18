In Pics: NASA gets one step closer to the Moon with Artemis I mission, here's all you need to know

Artemis 1 will be the first integrated test of NASA’s deep space exploration systems -- the Orion spacecraft, SLS rocket and supporting ground systems

The United States Space Agency NASA has assessed that its Space Launch System (SLS) mega rocket is ready for the Artemis 1 flight test. NASA relocated the Artemis 1 spacecraft to Launch Complex 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida in preparation for the planned launch. Artemis 1 will be the first integrated test of NASA's deep space exploration technologies, including the Orion spacecraft, SLS rocket, and ground support systems.

Here are some images of the Artemis rocket as it arrived at Launch Pad 39B.