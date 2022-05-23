In Pics: Mesmerising photos of 'Grand Canyon' of Mars released by European Space Agency

The European Space Agency captured stunning images of the Grand Canyon of Mars, which is one of the many unexplored regions of the planet.

People have been wondering for decades if Mars can be a habitable planet for humans in the distant future, especially after water was detected on the red planet by space agencies. Though it is not yet known if Mars is a place where we can live, there is one similarity that it shares with the Earth – the Grand Canyon!

The European Space Agency (ESA) recently released photos of Mars’ very own Grand Canyon, and they are sure to leave you stunned! The mesmerizing photos of the Grand Canyon of Mars show vivid colours and beautiful plains of the red planet.

Have a look at the photos –