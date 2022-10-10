In Pics: From Stars to planets, watch some stunning photos taken by Hubble Space Telescope

As the first highly-advanced optical observatory in Earth orbit, Hubble Space Telescope (HST) is a groundbreaking achievement. The Earth's atmosphere absorbs or distorts light from distant celestial objects, making it difficult for astronomers on the ground to see them. Images captured by a space-based telescope are more brighter, clearer, and more detailed than those captured by their ground-based counterparts because they are not distorted by the Earth's atmosphere.

Take a look at these recent photos taken by Hubble Space Telescope.