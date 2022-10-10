Search icon
In Pics: From Stars to planets, watch some stunning photos taken by Hubble Space Telescope

The Hubble Space Telescope is a giant reflecting telescope whose mirror optics route light to two cameras.

  Oct 10, 2022, 12:09 AM IST

As the first highly-advanced optical observatory in Earth orbit, Hubble Space Telescope (HST) is a groundbreaking achievement. The Earth's atmosphere absorbs or distorts light from distant celestial objects, making it difficult for astronomers on the ground to see them. Images captured by a space-based telescope are more brighter, clearer, and more detailed than those captured by their ground-based counterparts because they are not distorted by the Earth's atmosphere.

Take a look at these recent photos taken by Hubble Space Telescope.

To the centre of the picture lies a young, luminous star, which is obscured by thick, orange clouds of gas and dust. Towards the image's boundaries, brilliant stars stand out against the pitch-black background of space.

(Image source: Hubble Space Telescope/Instagram)

A bright galaxy, NGC 1961 can be seen in the constellation Camelopardalis, about 180 million light-years distant from Earth.

(Image source: Hubble Space Telescope/Instagram)

This magnificent galaxy known as UGC 9391 lives a stunning 130 million light-years distant in the constellation Draco. Its star-studded spiral arms are illuminated by both background galaxies and brighter foreground stars.

(Image source: Hubble Space Telescope/Instagram)

In this image of the stellar nursery N159, young stars are already shining brightly. More than 160 thousand light years separate us from N159. These hazy cosmic vistas reveal a star birthing region. Amid the brown and blue dust filaments, bright stars can just barely be seen.

(Image source: Hubble Space Telescope/Instagram)

Arp-Madore 608-333 is a galaxy pair that, contrary first glance, is bending and disturbing one another due to their mutual gravitational attraction.

(Image source: Hubble Space Telescope/Instagram)

This picture combines the views of two telescopes and two distant galaxies. This breathtaking image of galaxy pair VV 191 was constructed by merging infrared data from NASA's James Webb Telescope with ultraviolet and visible-light images from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.

(Image source: Hubble Space Telescope/Instagram)

