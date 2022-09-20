In Pics: 20 quadrillion ants live on Earth, some amazing facts you might not have known

Researchers have made the first attempt to calculate the total number of ants that inhabit the earth.
For a long time, it has been assumed that the total weight of all the ants crawling about on Earth is more than the total weight of all the people on the planet. Hong Kong scientists have calculated that there are around 20 quadrillion ants scurrying over the planet.
The results were reported in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
1. More than 15,700 ant species identified
More than 15,700 ant species and subspecies have been identified so far, and there are likely many more that haven't been identified at all.
2. Ant's ability to adapt
Because of their advanced social structure, ants have successfully spread to almost every habitat and geographical area on Earth.
3. Lots of carbon
According to the findings, there are about 12 million tonnes of dry carbon in all the ants in the globe.
4. Ants play an important role in the world
In particular, ants play an important role in the natural world. Ants play a crucial function in the ecosystem as they help to fertilize the soil, spread seeds, decompose organic matter, provide habitat for other creatures, and provide food for other organisms.
5. Importance of studies on ants
Monitoring ant populations in the face of worrisome environmental changes requires an accurate baseline, which may be provided by estimating their numbers and mass.