In Pics: 20 quadrillion ants live on Earth, some amazing facts you might not have known

Researchers have made the first attempt to calculate the total number of ants that inhabit the earth.

For a long time, it has been assumed that the total weight of all the ants crawling about on Earth is more than the total weight of all the people on the planet. Hong Kong scientists have calculated that there are around 20 quadrillion ants scurrying over the planet.

The results were reported in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.