From Gaganyaan to Aditya-L1: Check out ISRO's space missions scheduled for 2022

As things began to normalise following the decline in COVID-19 cases, ISRO prepared to launch space exploration missions in 2022. One of the expected missions, the PSLV-C52 rocket, successfully launched the Indian Space Research Organisation's EOS-04 earth observation satellite and two minor satellites into their target orbit on February 14, 2022. EOS-04 is a Radar Imaging Satellite engineered to deliver high-quality photos in all climate circumstances for sectors like agriculture, forestry, and plantations, as well as moisture levels and flood tracking. Let's see what else ISRO has planned for space enthusiasts in 2022.
1. Gaganyaan
The Gaganyaan mission's goal is to test the capacity of sending mankind into low earth orbit using space vehicle and safely returning them to Earth. In 2022, India's big mission, which intends to launch the first batch of Indian astronauts into space on an indigenously built spacecraft, would get a boost. At the start of the second half of 2022, ISRO will undertake a test vehicle flight to validate the 'Crew Escape System' performance, as well as Gaganyaan's maiden uncrewed mission.
2. Aditya L1
Aditya L1, India's first mission to explore the Sun, will begin in Mid 2022 after being postponed a year owing to pandemic restrictions. The Aditya-L1 mission will be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1), which is around 15,00,000 kilometres from Earth. Aditya, which means'sun' in Sanskrit, will be ISRO's second prominent space mission, following the launch of its Mars orbiter in 2013.
(Picture courtesy: Twitter/@mpparimal)
3. Chandrayaan-3
In the third quarter of 2022, ISRO will execute the major Chandrayaan-3 mission. The Chandrayaan-3 builds on the findings of the first Chandrayaan mission, which was launched in October 2008 and found indications of water on the lunar surface. The third lunar mission arrives two years after Chandrayaan-2 crashed into the Moon's far side.
4. SSLV (Small Satellite Launch Vehicle)
ISRO is developing the SSLV as India becomes a hotspot for launching satellites into low-Earth orbit. First mission will take place in the first quarter of 2022, SSLV will be able to deliver 500 kilogrammes of cargo to a 500-kilometer planar orbit. The PSLV, on the other hand, can carry a payload of up to 1,750 kilogrammes into a 600 km high SSO. The Centre has funded Rs 169 crores for the creation of SSLV, a three-stage all-solid spacecraft that can hold several satellites, including nano and micro satellites.
(Picture courtesy: Zee Media Bureau)