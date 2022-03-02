From Gaganyaan to Aditya-L1: Check out ISRO's space missions scheduled for 2022

4/4

ISRO is developing the SSLV as India becomes a hotspot for launching satellites into low-Earth orbit. First mission will take place in the first quarter of 2022, SSLV will be able to deliver 500 kilogrammes of cargo to a 500-kilometer planar orbit. The PSLV, on the other hand, can carry a payload of up to 1,750 kilogrammes into a 600 km high SSO. The Centre has funded Rs 169 crores for the creation of SSLV, a three-stage all-solid spacecraft that can hold several satellites, including nano and micro satellites.

(Picture courtesy: Zee Media Bureau)