First solar eclipse of 2022 tomorrow: Know where, how to watch 'Black Moon'

The first solar eclipse of 2022 will be witnessed in parts of the world tomorrow, April 30. The event is also coinciding with ‘black moon’ sighting.

Many are excitedly waiting for the sighting of the first solar eclipse of 2022, which is scheduled to take place tomorrow, April 30. The surya grahan will only be visible from parts of the world and not the entire globe, for a fixed period of time.

The solar eclipse or surya grahan is supposed to coincide with the ‘black moon’ this time, making the partial eclipse all the more appealing to watch. It must be noted that the surya graham will not be visible to people residing in India.

Here are the date, time, and all you need to know about the solar eclipse tomorrow –