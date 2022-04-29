First solar eclipse of 2022 tomorrow: Know where, how to watch 'Black Moon'

The first solar eclipse of 2022 will be witnessed in parts of the world tomorrow, April 30. The event is also coinciding with ‘black moon’ sighting.
Many are excitedly waiting for the sighting of the first solar eclipse of 2022, which is scheduled to take place tomorrow, April 30. The surya grahan will only be visible from parts of the world and not the entire globe, for a fixed period of time.
The solar eclipse or surya grahan is supposed to coincide with the ‘black moon’ this time, making the partial eclipse all the more appealing to watch. It must be noted that the surya graham will not be visible to people residing in India.
Here are the date, time, and all you need to know about the solar eclipse tomorrow –
1. Where will the solar eclipse be visible?
In an official release, NASA said, “As it sets in the west on the evening of April 30, the Sun will appear partially eclipsed for those with clear skies in Chile, Argentina, most of Uruguay, western Paraguay, southwestern Bolivia, southeastern Peru and a small part of southwestern Brazil.”
2. Date and time of solar eclipse 2022
According to the Indian timings of the surya garan, the partial solar will begin at 12:15 pm on April 30 and will last till 4:07 am on May 1. This will be the first solar eclipse of 2022.
3. Will it be visible from India?
Many are wondering if the solar eclipse will be visible from India or not. It must be noted that the partial surya grahan will not be visible from India this time. For space enthusiasts, the solar eclipse will be telecasted on several online portals and websites.
4. What is Black Moon?
The solar eclipse will be coinciding with the black moon this time, which is a name given to various new moons or absences of them, within a year.
5. How to watch partial solar eclipse?
NASA will be running a live telecast of the solar eclipse on April 30, 2022, through their social media channels. It can also be live-streamed through NASA’s YouTube channel. There are several do’s and don’t’s to be kept in mind while watching the solar eclipse.