Evidence of water on Mars as new geological study suggests high rates of erosion

Intensive research is going on about the climate and history of Mars. In a recent study, scientists have shown that by studying the sediments on the surface of the crater and elsewhere, the history of Mars and its ancient habitability can be found out. The research has shown how Mars had gone through several rapid and intense periods of erosion, the evidence of which would still persist in the form of sediments.
1. High rates of erosion observed throughout Mars history
Every study either adds something new or it also rejects or supports an old belief. The purpose of all such research is to understand how Mars, after being a modern Earth-like planet, has become a habitable planet today. A new geological study of Mars has found new evidence that suggests when high rates of erosion were observed throughout the history of Mars.
2. Evidence of water on the surface of Mars
Scientist Dr Andrew Gunn said that in the past, it has been published in many researches that there is evidence of water on the surface of Mars. This means that there was water on the surface of Mars and it could also persist in the atmosphere of Mars. But the search is still on as to when exactly happened and how long could this last?
3. Water flowed on the surface of Red Planet
But now there is a need for more concrete evidence of habitability on Mars, which can be found from the samples brought from there. The study, published in a Geology journal refers to a period when erosion was very high in the climate of ancient Mars. This suggests that these were periods when water used to flow on the surface of the Red Planet.
4. Mars sedimentary rocks
The lead author of this study and Dr Andrew Gunn of Monash University's School of Earth Atmosphere and Environment says that if we want to know whether there was life on Mars or not, then we have to understand the records of its sedimentary rocks.
5. Geological history of Mars
Dr Gunn said that his study describes the rates and timing of sediment erosion and deposition in the geological history of Mars in a completely new way. In this, for the first time, the erodibility of all types of rocks found on the surface of Mars has been measured. This is important because the study showed that craters on the surface of Mars carried an abundance of sand that could be linked to the Red Planet's climate history. With this we can find out in new ways in which geological period Mars was a habitable planet.
6. Size of Martian crater sand deposits
The researchers estimated the size of the Martian crater sand deposits, the source that produced them, based on a range of data, including geological maps, climate simulations and satellite data. He analyzed the data by synthesizing and trying to understand the timing and control of erosion on Mars.
7. Sedimentary cycle on Earth and Mars
A kind of sedimentary cycle runs on Earth and Mars, where surface rocks gradually undergo a process of erosion and turn into sediments. The sediments build up layers on each other to form new rocks and this process continues. Tectonic processes recycle Earth's surface and remove most of the planet's old sediments, but sediment deposits on Mars persist to this day.
8. Active rivers could have led to erosion
Erosion of rock occurs more rapidly when they collide with each other in water than in gas because water can carry a heavier rock. In order to become a depression that can be carried by the wind, it is necessary that the rivers break it into such small particles that this can happen. Dr Gunn explains that some periods in the history of Mars show that the rate of deposition was high in them. This shows that there must have been active rivers (Rivers on Mars) which would have been eroding the material during the same period.
