Evidence of water on Mars as new geological study suggests high rates of erosion

Erosion of rock occurs more rapidly when they collide with each other in water than in gas because water can carry a heavier rock. In order to become a depression that can be carried by the wind, it is necessary that the rivers break it into such small particles that this can happen. Dr Gunn explains that some periods in the history of Mars show that the rate of deposition was high in them. This shows that there must have been active rivers (Rivers on Mars) which would have been eroding the material during the same period.

(Image Source: Pixabay)