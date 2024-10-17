1 . Open Clusters

Open clusters, which consist of a few dozen to several thousand stars, are formed from the same initial cloud of gas and dust. These clusters have a low density of stars, allowing individual stars to be seen with telescopes or even with the naked eye, giving them an "open" look. Most of these clusters can be found in the arms of spiral galaxies, and their stars are generally quite young. Unlike spherical clusters, open clusters have a more irregular shape and contain significant amounts of gas between the stars.