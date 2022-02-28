5 Indian scientists who contributed to the wonders of science

India celebrates National Science Day to recognize the discovery of the Raman effect, one of physics' most important principles.
Science is an integral aspect of our ordinary lives. It is all a part of science and technology, from our simple light bulb to space discoveries. Every year on February 28th, India celebrates National Science Day to recognize the discovery of the Raman effect, one of physics' most important principles.
The goal of honoring this day is to emphasise the importance of science and the development of new ideas in the India. On this memorable day, let us recall five Indian scientists who have made significant contributions to science.
1. C.V Raman
Born in Tiruchirapalli on November 7, 1888, Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman was the first Asian and non-White person to win a Nobel Prize for Science. In 1930, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for his groundbreaking work on light scattering. He Raman also studied the acoustics of musical instruments, as well as the harmonic aspect of the sound of Indian drums like the tabla and mridangam.
2. APJ Abdul Kalam
Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, an Indian scientist, was born on October 15, 1931, and served for DRDO and ISRO. Kalam joined the ISRO in 1969 as the project head of India's first indigenous Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-III), which successfully launched the Rohini satellite into near-Earth orbit in July 1980. From 2002 to 2007, he also acted as India's 11th President. He has won numerous honours, including India's reputable award honour, the Bharat Ratna
3. Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya
Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya is recognized for creating the 'automatic sluice gates' and the 'block irrigation system', both of which are today considered engineering wonders. And that's why Engineer's Day is observed in India on his birthday, September 15th. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest honour presented by the Indian Republic. Sir M V urged that India try to catch up to industrialised nations because he believes that industry can help India prosper. From 1912 to 1918, Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya was the Diwan of Mysore, a prominent Indian engineer, scholar, and statesman.
4. Homi J. Bhabha
Homi Jehangir Bhabha, who was born in Bombay on October 30, 1909, was a key figure in Quantum Theory. He was the first Indian to hold the position of Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission. Bhabha is widely regarded as the father of nuclear power in India. Few people are known, however, that he was strongly opposed to India producing atomic weapons, even if the nation had the ability to do so. Instead, he proposed that the manufacturing of an atomic reactor be deployed to help India's poverty.
5. Har Gobind Khorana
Kiran Khorana was an Indian-American scientist who, along with two other researchers, earned the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1968. He contributed to the understanding of how the arrangement of nucleotides in nucleic acids, which carry the cell's genetic code, affects the cell's protein production. He was the first to create an artificial gene in a living cell in 1970. His work laid the groundwork for much later biotechnology and gene therapy studies.