Infinix Hot 20 5G review: Performance on a budget

Infinix Hot 20 5G review

With the launch of the 5G network in India, smartphone manufacturers have entered a race of launching affordable 5G phones in the country. In the last few weeks, we have seen a range of new 5G smartphones launched in India from several phone makers including Lava, Samsung, Realme and others. Hong Kong-based smartphone maker Infinix is also on a roll when it comes to bringing affordable feature rich phones in India. Entering the race of affordable 5G smartphones, the brand recently launched a few new products in the Indian market including the Infinix Hot 20 series.

The new Infinix Hot 20 series comprises two smartphones - Infinix Hot 20 Play and Infinix Hot 20 5G. The smartphones are powered by MediaTek chipsets and feature dual rear camera setup. Infinix Hot 20 5G comes in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage priced at Rs 11,999. Infinix is offering the device in three colour options - Blaster Green, Racing Black and Space Blue. We got a chance to review the Infinix Hot 20 5G and here’s what we think of it.

Infinix Hot 20 5G: Design and display

When it comes to design, the Infinix Hot 20 5G does not feel like a smartphone that belongs in the sub-Rs 15,000 category. It feels better than that. We got the Space Blue colour of the smartphone which looks neat and sophisticated. The vertical lines on the back panel right below the camera island does offer a unique texture to the phone. Other than that the design is pretty much similar to other budget phones available in the market.

The edges of the smartphone are smooth but that does not hamper the grip. The right side of the Infinix Hot 20 5G sports the volume rockers and the power button with integrated fingerprint reader. The buttons are placed appropriately that help to unlock the phone quickly and also provide a confident grip while gaming.

The top end of the drive is free and the left edge of the Infinix Hot 20 5G gets the SIM card tray. A USB-C charging port, 3.5mm headphone jack, microphone and speaker grille are placed at the bottom edge of the smartphone. As mentioned earlier, the phone features a large dual-camera setup at the rear with ‘5G’ and ‘Infinix’ branding. The camera island is quite large with huge lenses and a vertical flash.

At the front, the Infinix Hot 20 5G features a 6.6-inch IPS TFT display with 1080X2408 pixels Full HD+ resolution. The display gets a waterdrop notch at the centre that houses a selfie camera. The front also gets thick bezels that does take the charm away, however the 120 Hz refresh rate settles the score for it.

The display of the Infinix Hot 20 5G offers optimum brightness and it is not very harsh on the eyes. The display offers vibrant output and we did not face any issues with the viewing angles either.

Infinix Hot 20 5G: Performance

Infinix Hot 20 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset under the hood. The chipset is quite reliable and known for its decent performance in budget smartphones. The MediaTek chipset in the Infinix Hot 20 5G is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The phone comes with a virtual RAM expansion feature that allows users to expand the RAM by 7GB. The smartphone offers smooth day-to-day performance and we didn’t face any lag while switching apps. We ran multiple social media and streaming apps on the smartphones simultaneously and we surprisingly did not face any issue.

The Infinix Hot 20 5G runs Android 12 based XOS 10.6 operating system out of the box. The OS offers tons of customisation options that allow you to sync better with the smartphone. The user interface is quite simple which adds to the ease of use. For daily usage, this device will easily cater to your needs without much hassle.

Gaming and streaming performance of the Infinix Hot 20 5G is pretty decent. The 120 Hz refresh rate aids the gaming on the smartphone however, the touch sampling rate does hinder the experience. Heating was not an issue on the Hot 20 5G. We played a range of games on the Infinix Hot 20 5G including Subway Surfers and Call of Duty: Mobile. It is worth noting that we were playing the game on medium graphics, keeping the specifications of the phone in mind. Battery and heat management has clearly been the key focus point for Infinix.

Infinix Hot 20 5G: Camera

In terms of camera, the Infinix Hot 20 5G gets a dual lens setup at the rear that consists of a primary 50MP sensor and secondary AI camera. The images that we clicked from the Infinix Hot 20 5G turned out to be pretty decent. The camera app is quite quick and easy to use. Another thing worth appreciating about the Infinix Hot 20 5G’s camera is the user interface. The UI of Hot 20 5G offers tons of customisation options that allow you to get the best version of the result that you expect. Although some may find these many options overwhelming, it can be pretty helpful for users who like to stay updated on social media platforms.

As mentioned earlier, the images clicked from Infinix Hot 20 5G were pretty decent. We also tried our hand on the portrait and beauty mode in the camera. The modes use AI to add effects to the images. Keeping the price of the smartphone in mind, the output was at par. Under low-light, the Infinix Hot 20 5G was struggling a bit and the images were quite grainy.

At the front, the Infinix Hot 20 5G gets a 8MP camera. The punch-hole selfie camera is quite clear and produces decent photos to share on social media platforms.

Infinix Hot 20 5G: Battery

The Infinix Hot 20 5G is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The charging brick is bundled with the package. Infinix claims that the massive battery of the affordable 5G phone can last up to 3 days on a single charge. During our review we found that the phone can easily last more than a day with mixed usage that includes light gaming, video streaming, social media and video calls.





Infinix Hot 20 5G: Verdict

The Infinix Hot 20 5G is a performance oriented smartphone for anyone who is looking for an affordable 5G device. At a price of Rs 11,999, the Infinix Hot 20 5G does offer a lot more than the competition when it comes to features and apart from it, everything is at par with the rivals.