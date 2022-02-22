Book Review: Why you shouldn't give 'Demigods Are Alive' by Monalisa Joshi a miss

Six women, six different stories of their lives, they all seem biased in the beginning but slowly as their stories unfold it becomes clear why they made such choices, wrong turns and imprudent decisions that landed them into situations which only made them suffer. One woman, a mother who is willing to give up on everything, her life, her husband and even her child just to be with another man whom she has fallen in love with. Will she really be able to do it, why she chooses being an infidel muse of a stranger whom she met only once and decided to leave her whole world behind? Will she be saved from stepping into the world of having an infidel affair?

While another woman whose features and face being identical to her elder sister becomes her curse. Or is it that she is an unmarried woman with a beautiful face, the buxom body that any man would drool over, then why her own brother-in-law would stay behind. And with the demise of her elder sister, she finds herself in a world full of riches but at the cost of sacrificing her life and her dreams for a widower. She becomes confined. Will she be able to live through those confines?

And somewhere it’s the colonial era, a war is going on in 1944 Calcutta, but silently amid the mayhem a love story culminates between a Bengali Zamindar woman and a British General. She has fallen deeply in love with him and saves his life and starts living with him in his home town in County Durham, England.

It’s only after her demise, her son finds many truths about his mother who could save only one thing from her past and made it her identity, her handmade Calcutta Pudding.

Nonetheless, there is no one to listen to the ordeals of a woman, who is trapped in her own body and in an abusive relationship. Her husband doesn’t bother about her existence. Alone and unheard she finds solace through her sleeping pills and begins to live in a dreamy world of her own. She eagerly waits for the nights to come, the only escapade from her insomnia and depression. She finds a lover in her dreams and because of her mental state, mixes her dreamy world with the real world. And the voices in her head remind her in the end that it all happened with her, in her nightgown. Will she be able to come out of her ordeals after all?

On the other hand, an ambitious woman goes ahead, loses her dignity and chooses to be a surrogate for a barren queen. Love lost and being drifted far from her once most loving husband; she confines herself in the room of a man who is also the king and his child she will have to bear. Night after night she is with him. And when her destiny takes a turn and she is presented in front of the courtiers as their new queen, her ordeals only increase. Many questions are hurled towards her with tags and names being given to her.

She ends this all with a single note left in the king’s room that reads “Demigods are Alive.” This woman is afraid of mirrors; they will reveal a truth she doesn’t want to know. She is also hiding the most clandestine truth from her husband that he has lost his memory. To revive his memory she has to come back to the place from where it all started - their homeland in Barrackpore, Calcutta.

An excerpt from the book says it all -how the writer has given the stories a contemporary classic appeal while keeping the flow of words smooth and subtle. All the stories will resonate with you and make you fall in love with the flaws of the six women protagonists.

The dusk was beautiful with crimson clouds floating in the vast sky, which made the whole world appear red to Devi’s eyes. She was sitting on the facade of a French window gazing at that sublime view and loving the flowing breeze that was coming as a soothing sensation to her skin on that hot summer evening. The air was typically humid in the month of June in Esplanade and it was making the mood of the inmates of the manor house weary. But Devi was finding much inspiration in that summer twilight for writing her poems. She was scribbling something in her diary when suddenly she heard echoing sirens.

And she noticed a troop of soldiers marching in front of their manor house. She hastily ran towards the huge galleria and began staring with questioning eyes. “Come inside right away. Devi... what are you doing? Don’t let them see you, your father will kill me if he comes to know of this”. Her mother yelled from behind in a real worried tone. But she didn’t hear any of her mother’s words. She kept staring at the troop with utmost curiosity when all of a sudden, her eyes fell on one of the British soldiers who seemed like their leader who was also gazing back at her with suspicious eyes. He took out the loudspeaker and commanded through it, “Ma’am, please step inside.” Devi, whose long carmine tresses were flowing with

the dusk’s mild breeze, stood upright and took a few steps behind while staring at him with crooked brows, then ran inside the house. Though she was still curious to know why the soldiers were there in their lane and what they were probing. Restless and keen to know, she kept peeking from behind the blinds. “Devi, stop being such a nuisance, you are surely going to get us all doomed one day.” Her mother yelled again but she shrugged off her words and kept peeking upon the troop’s bustle, chiefly eyeing the man who had ordered her to get inside the house.

- (From the story Calcutta Pudding)

In a nutshell, the book is a collection of six long and short stories which portray six different women protagonists standing at the crossroads of their lives. One thing that you find intriguing about all these heroines are, that they are vulnerable, full of faults but more human from the very core of their nature.

This is what the readers found enticing and have made some rave reviews on the book from the time it has come out in the world of paperbacks. The book falls under the category of literary drama and all the stories have a classic and a contemporary backdrop given to them. Most of the stories have been based in Calcutta (now Kolkata) the author’s maternal hometown.

About the Author

Monalisa Joshi is a publisher, author, poet and writer. She runs her Contemporary Independent Publishing House under the name Chrysanthemum Chronicles from New Delhi/ India and she has a literary platform on Facebook with many seasoned writers and poets in it who continuously write for the books, anthologies and Journals that she brings out more often. Many of the unique and brilliant titles are in the making and pipeline to be turned into physical books soon under her banner. She is also the Founder and Chief Editor of an online and Print Journal with the same name that of her Publishing House, called Chrysanthemum Chronicles. ‘Demigods Are Alive’ which is her debut in fiction has also been brought out under her own banner. Apart from this she has two poetry books to her credit from different Publishing Houses. Recently she has won the Criticspace Literary Award for being in the list of Top 100 Best Indian Authors. She herself confers many awards and prizes from her Publishing House to many writers and poets every year for various virtual writing and literary events that she commences through her website and Facebook Group Page.

