Twitter flooded with memes as Mukesh Ambani reportedly linked with Liverpool takeover

World's eighth richest man Mukesh Ambani has reportedly been linked to Premier League side Liverpool's takeover, and Twitter was flooded with memes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 03:10 PM IST

Source: Liverpool Football club (Twitter)

Premier League club Liverpool recently made it clear that they were looking to welcome new stakeholders and according to multiple reports, Mukesh Ambani, the world's 8th richest person is eager to take over the Anfield-based club. 

One of the most successful clubs in the history of club football, Liverpool would represent a great investment and put India in the face of the global footballing circuit. However, as the news broke out of Ambani's reported interest in the Reds, desi netizens couldn't keep calm. 

While some fans shared hilarious memes, others reckoned that it was a good move for both parties, Liverpool would get significant investment from Ambani, and the billionaire would have a share in one of the world's leading superpowers when it comes to football. 

READ| Mukesh Ambani to buy Liverpool FC? Reports link India’s second richest man with English football club

Check how fans reacted to the news of Mukesh Ambani being linked with Liverpool's takeover:

Liverpool have endured a tough start to the season and currently sit sixth in the Premier League standings, with 22 points from 14 games, an uncharacteristic first part of the season from the Reds. 

They are due to take on Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16, once the domestic season resumes after the World Cup-enforced break. 

