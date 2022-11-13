Twitter flooded with memes as Mukesh Ambani reportedly linked with Liverpool takeover

Source: Liverpool Football club (Twitter)

Premier League club Liverpool recently made it clear that they were looking to welcome new stakeholders and according to multiple reports, Mukesh Ambani, the world's 8th richest person is eager to take over the Anfield-based club.

One of the most successful clubs in the history of club football, Liverpool would represent a great investment and put India in the face of the global footballing circuit. However, as the news broke out of Ambani's reported interest in the Reds, desi netizens couldn't keep calm.

While some fans shared hilarious memes, others reckoned that it was a good move for both parties, Liverpool would get significant investment from Ambani, and the billionaire would have a share in one of the world's leading superpowers when it comes to football.

Check how fans reacted to the news of Mukesh Ambani being linked with Liverpool's takeover:

City Group buying Mumbai City FC and Ambani buying Liverpool pic.twitter.com/Pch61TTBKH — Real WC enjoyer (@ParaagACL) November 7, 2022

If Ambani does end up buying Liverpool, there won’t be a bigger club in the world ig — Avinash (@babaubermensch) November 13, 2022

After Mukesh Ambani completed the takeover of Liverpool! #LFC



Bollywood : pic.twitter.com/1dvRCFRGZd — FPL INTUIT (@FplIntuit) November 13, 2022

Heard that Ambani is buying Liverpool FC. Do at asap. As I hold 10 shares of Reliance industries, i just want to say, "Mo Salah is my employee".

#LFC#Ambani — Football Crazy (@Football_508) November 13, 2022

After winning the PL under Ambani Liverpool squad -

English thumke, dil ki rhythm pe

Maare jamm jamm ke, Desi Boyz pic.twitter.com/YjT9nmkWQm — Parthasarathi (@MsDhenier7) November 8, 2022

Y'all mfs need to stop tagging me in those Liverpool news. My name is Mateo G, not Mukesh Ambani pic.twitter.com/YSXX4YaOgX — (@GriezmannsAlt) November 13, 2022

Really want Jordan Henderson, Thiago and Darwin Nunez to dance in a Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan video soon. https://t.co/9P2BPyPW3L November 8, 2022

Liverpool have endured a tough start to the season and currently sit sixth in the Premier League standings, with 22 points from 14 games, an uncharacteristic first part of the season from the Reds.

They are due to take on Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16, once the domestic season resumes after the World Cup-enforced break.