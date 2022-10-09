Psychology of colours: How colours in your room affect your mood?

Psychology of colours

Recent research shows that colours play a very important part in our life, mental psyche, and moods, and we think the effects are much more. These can upgrade your mood, just changing the colour of your room and part of your home can change your life.

Once you understand the psychology behind colours, you can start using them to your advantage in your everyday life, to become a better salesman or read a person's personality.

Blue- The colour of calmness. Colour that creates an aura of relaxation. It's the most popular colour because it symbolizes the sky and heaven Because of its calming power, blue works well in the bedroom.

Yellow- The colour of happiness. Yellow represents happiness, optimism, inspiration and summer. It stimulates our nerves, glands, and brain, making us more alert and energized. Yellow boosts our memory, and it encourages com location.

Green- The colour Nature Green is a serene colour which makes us feel more in touch with nature. Those who like green are said to believe in balance, stability and persistence. Bring energy to a room by painting it a shade of lime green.

Purple- The colour of Royalty. Purple is a colour of royalty, luxury and wealth. Want to create a sense of relaxation and serenity in a room? Try painting the walls a calming shade of lilac.

Red- The most Intense colour Red is a colour of confidence, excitement and energy. It raises the energy level of a room. But too much red makes people more irritable and hostile. So, it’s not a good choice for a child's room. Use it as an accent rather than a base room colour.

Pink- The calming colour of love. Pink is feminine and romantic, affectionate and intimate, thoughtful and caring. It promotes tenderness and is a comfort in times of emotional transition. Use it in a room when you are trying to increase receptivity and understanding.

Orange- An Energetic colour. Orange is considered a wholesome, fruitful, energizing and fun colour. It demands attention, symbolizing balance, warmth, vibrancy and enthusiasm. Orange stimulates appetite and can add spice to a dining area.

White- A timeless classic. White is a universal colour. It symbolises loyalty, chastity and purity. Use the psychological effects of the colour white to create a refreshing and clean look in your home.

Black- The colour of mystery. Black represents elegance, mystery and power. People who like black are said to be ambitious and sophisticated Consider using it as an accent colour to add drama to your room.

Gray- The colour of formality. Gray is classic, elegant and works well with most colours. Those who like grey are intelligent and disciplined. The grey interior gives a formality that is subtle elegance without being too conservative.