India vs Australia Dream11 prediction: Women’s World Cup Warm Up match pitch report, probable playing XIs

India Women (IN-W) will be playing against Australia Women (AU-W) in the third warm up match of the ICC Women’s T20 World cup 2023 at 6 pm today at Newlands in Cape Town.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 06:03 PM IST

India Women (IN-W) will be playing against Australia Women (AU-W) in the third warm up match  of the ICC Women’s T20 World cup 2023 at 6 pm today at Newlands in Cape Town. Have a look at all you should know before the match starts like playing 11, pitch reports etc.

Both teams will be playing their first match of the season, however Australia looks strongest with the record of 4 wins in the latest 5 match series but Indian team is a strong opponent and will not let the match slip out of their hand,therefore, India will put all that they have got on the ground to beat the Champion Team. Australia women's team is currently the number one team in the ICC ranking of both one day and T20I format.

AU-W vs IN-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Warm Up Matches, Match 3
Date and Time: February 6, 2023, 6:00 PM IST
Venue: Newlands, Cape Town
Pitch Report 
The pitch looks fresh and spinners friendly so we expect our spinners to play an important role in the middle overs. Not only for spinners but it is well balanced for both batters and bowlers.
AU-W vs IN-W Dream 11 Probable Playing XI
AU-W Playing XI
No major injury updates
Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (wk), Grace Harris, Meg Lanning, Kim Garth, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Heather Graham, Georgia Wareham
IN-W Playing XI
No major injury updates
Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (wk), Smriti Mandhana,Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues,Shefali Verma,Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Anjali Sarwani, Radha Yadav.

 
