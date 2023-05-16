Zomato UPI to give tough competition to Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe: Know how to activate and use

Zomato UPI to be available to all users soon (File photo)

As the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) has become a leading form of digital payment in India, applications like Google Pay, Paytm, and BharatPe have shot their business through the roof. Now, Zomato is also set to join the race with its own Zomato UPI.

Food delivery and grocery service company Zomato has launched its own UPI service in partnership with ICICI Bank. Customers using Zomato can now sign into the application and create their own UPI IDs, after which they will be able to make payments through the app itself.

This means that while ordering food on Zomato, you won’t have to be redirected to another UPI application like Google Pay, Paytm, or PhonePe. You can now directly pay your food bills through your Zomato UPI account.

This move has been brought forward to decrease reliance on third-party payment applications, as well as decrease the number of Cash on Delivery (COD) orders. Another reason why it can hamper the business of Paytm and Google Pay is that to create a Zomato UPI account, you won’t be asked to do a KYC.

How to use, activate Zomato UPI services

As of now, the Zomato UPI service is in its pilot programme and is only available to select users. It is likely that this service will be available to all Zomato users in the next few months. It is currently partnered with ICICI and is set to link up with more banks soon.

You can click on the profile section of your Zomato account, and scroll down till you see the Zomato UPI option. You need to click on the Activate Zomato UPI and then set your desired Zomato UPI ID. You will then be asked to select your mobile number and link your bank account to make effortless payments via the Zomato application.

