Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

Zomato UPI to give tough competition to Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe: Know how to activate and use

Similar to Paytm and Google Pay, Zomato has now launched its own UPI payment services with a tie-up with ICICI bank, which can make Zomato a successful payment application.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 16, 2023, 11:00 PM IST

Zomato UPI to give tough competition to Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe: Know how to activate and use
Zomato UPI to be available to all users soon (File photo)

As the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) has become a leading form of digital payment in India, applications like Google Pay, Paytm, and BharatPe have shot their business through the roof. Now, Zomato is also set to join the race with its own Zomato UPI.

Food delivery and grocery service company Zomato has launched its own UPI service in partnership with ICICI Bank. Customers using Zomato can now sign into the application and create their own UPI IDs, after which they will be able to make payments through the app itself.

This means that while ordering food on Zomato, you won’t have to be redirected to another UPI application like Google Pay, Paytm, or PhonePe. You can now directly pay your food bills through your Zomato UPI account.

This move has been brought forward to decrease reliance on third-party payment applications, as well as decrease the number of Cash on Delivery (COD) orders. Another reason why it can hamper the business of Paytm and Google Pay is that to create a Zomato UPI account, you won’t be asked to do a KYC.

How to use, activate Zomato UPI services

As of now, the Zomato UPI service is in its pilot programme and is only available to select users. It is likely that this service will be available to all Zomato users in the next few months. It is currently partnered with ICICI and is set to link up with more banks soon.

You can click on the profile section of your Zomato account, and scroll down till you see the Zomato UPI option. You need to click on the Activate Zomato UPI and then set your desired Zomato UPI ID. You will then be asked to select your mobile number and link your bank account to make effortless payments via the Zomato application.

READ | Zomato demands commission hike from restaurants, faces pushback in industry

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Rangasthalam, Magadheera, Dhruva; must-watch movies of RRR fame actor
Esha Gupta sets the temperature soaring in a bold black, check pics
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas rock Met Gala 2023 after-party in stunning Valentino outfits, see viral photos
'Super cute' Urfi Javed in old pics from college days shocks fans: 'Tab allergy nahi thi kapdo se..'
Isha Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Celebs who walked at Met Gala red carpet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
HBSE 10th Result 2023: Haryana Board Class 10 result to be declared shortly at bseh.org.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.