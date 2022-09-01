Zomato launched intercity delivery services for THESE cities: here’s how to avail

Online food delivery partner Zomato has launched their intercity food delivery system- 'Intercity Legends'. Now, wherever you are in India, you can enjoy national dishes like baked roshogolla from Kolkata, biryani from Hyderabad, or exquisite Mysore Pak. Zomato pilot project aims to deliver unique food from any city in India to different parts of the country.

In a blog post, the company's founder and CEO Depinder Goyal stated that using the intercity option, customers may get all the delights from various cuisines in every region of the nation. To begin with, this will be launched for select customers in Gurugram and South Delhi and Zomato is planning to scale this rapidly to other cities soon.

Currently, orders can only be placed through Zomato's current platform in areas that are 7 to 10 kilometres from its restaurant partners.

Let us understand how Zomato “Intercity Legend” works:

The ‘iconic dishes’ from different cities could be ordered from Zomato ‘Intercity Legends’ and it will be transported through flights.

"The food is freshly prepared by the restaurant and packed in reusable and tamper-proof containers to keep it safe during air transit," he said, adding mobile refrigeration technology preserves the food without the need to freeze it or add any kind of preservatives.

