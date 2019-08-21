You can seek treatment at home under home health care policy

I am 60-year old. I have suffered from one heart-attack. In case of emergency, can I seek treatment at home and claim it under health insurance. Please guide. – Deepak Kumawat

Kindly note if there is a past history of a heart attack. Treatment in the case of an emergency should be availed in an Intensive Care Unit through hospitalisation only. However, post stabilisation of the patient, once out of intensive care, if the policy covers home health care, such expenses can get covered. You need to see the terms and conditions of the policy you are covered under for the same.

A couple of weeks back, my parents living in Kandivali witnessed burglary at night. The thieves stole Rs 5 lakh. Unfortunately, my parents had not taken home insurance. In this instance, do guide me if burglary can be covered under home insurance, if not, then for complete protection of my family, what cover should I buy. – Misbah Quadri

Burglary & housebreaking cover is part of the home security policy. If the client has opted for this cover and he happens to encounter any loss on account of burglary &/or housebreaking shall get

