Unified Payments Interface, or UPI, has emerged as the most-preferred payment method for users who can handle digital payments. Despite the wave of UPI payments in India, there still remains a section of people who do not rely on online payment methods, primarily due to "digital divide" or other personal reasons.

Well, not anymore! The introduction of the UPI circle will address those issues. NPCI BHIM Services Limited (NBSL), a subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has launched UPI circle - allowing users to safely share their UPI access to trusted family members or friends without the risk of cyber fraud.

What is UPI circle?

UPI circle is a feature where a primary UPI user can authorise their trusted secondary user to perform UPI transactions via apps. They can provide them either full or partial access of the UPI app. Notably, the primary user can oversee every transaction initiated by the secondary user, ensuring transparency and openness. In the UPI circle, each transaction initiated by the secondary user in the new BHIM app requires confirmation from the primary user.

Under full delegation, the primary user can authorise a secondary user to initiate and complete UPI transactions under the already-given spending limits. However, under partial delegation, the payment requests from a secondary user will require confirmation from a primary user using their UPI PIN.

A primary user can give access to upto five secondary users. However, a secondary user can avail delegation from only one primary user. Pertinent to note that a secondary user need not their bank accounts linked to UPIs to accept delegation.

Step-by-step guide to enable UPI circle on BHIM app

1. Install the New BHIM app (Version 4.0.2) from the Play Store or App Store

2. Open the BHIM app and select the UPI Circle section from the home screen or menu

3. Click on ‘Add Secondary User’ and enter their UPI ID or scan their QR code

4. Select the delegation type. The secondary user will then recieve a request.

5. Once they aproove it, they can start making payments using the primary user’s account.