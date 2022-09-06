Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

YES Bank increases NRE and FCNR rates for NRIs: check details

The RBI temporarily permitted banks to increase FCNR and NCR deposits in July.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 10:21 AM IST

YES Bank increases NRE and FCNR rates for NRIs: check details
YES Bank increases NRE and FCNR rates for NRIs: check details
In India, banks are raising interest rates on deposits and loans due to the monetary policy tightening, in addition, lenders are increasing interest rates for foreign depositors. Yes Bank, a private sector lender, has now increased interest rates on its fixed deposits for NRE accounts by 50 to 75 basis points.
 
This action comes after the RBI in July, with effect from July 7, temporarily permitted banks to raise new FCNR(B) and NRE deposits without taking into account the current interest rate regulations. This relaxation will be offered from now through October 31.
 
NRE Fixed Deposit:
 
The NRE Fixed Deposit rate has been increased to 7.01% per annum for the tenure of 12 months to less than 18 months. The rate for tenures longer than 18 months have also been hiked to 7.25% annually. These revised rates are applicable for deposits less than Rs 5 crore.
 
FCNR deposit:
 
“The Bank is also offering a peak rate of 4.25% p.a. on USD FCNR deposits for the tenure of 24 months to less than 36 months,” stated the press release.
 
Prashant Kumar, MD & CEO, YES BANK said, “The recent relaxation announced by the RBI to attract forex inflows has allowed us a window to hike interest rates on our NRE and FCNR Fixed Deposit offerings, thus extending the benefit to our customers. This initiative is in alignment to the various strides the Bank has taken in the recent past to benefit customers.”
 
Without these relaxations, interest rates on Foreign Currency Non-Resident Bank [FCNR(B)] deposits are capped at overnight alternative reference rate (ARR) for the relevant currency/swap plus 250 basis points for deposits with maturities of 1 year to less than 3 years, and overnight ARR plus 350 basis points for deposits with maturities of 3 years and higher and up to 5 years.
 
For NRIs, people of Indian heritage, and Indian citizens living abroad who want to keep their money in foreign currency and earn decent returns, FCNR(B) is an investment alternative. It can aid in reducing the danger of currency exchange while guaranteeing great returns.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTA NEET UG 2022 Result: Check last five year's cut-off trends, qualifying marks
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.