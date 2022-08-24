Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Yamuna Expressway toll rates hiked for cars, SUVs, buses, trucks: Check new prices here

Yamuna Expressway: Toll rates for buses or trucks have increased from Rs 7.90 per kilometer to Rs 8.45 per kilometer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 09:32 PM IST

Yamuna Expressway toll rates hiked for cars, SUVs, buses, trucks: Check new prices here
File photo

Toll rates on the Yamuna Expressway between Greater Noida and Agra increased between Rs 2.60 per kilometre to Rs 18.80 per kilometre, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) announced on Wednesday.

YEIDA, which functions under the Uttar Pradesh government and manages land along the 165-km-long expressway, made the announcement after its 74th board meeting.

Toll tax for car, jeep, van and light motor vehicles

According to the new hikes, the rate of toll for car, jeep, van and light motor vehicles has been increased from Rs 2.50 per kilometer to Rs 2.65 kilometer.

Toll tax for light commercial vehicle

For light commercial vehicle, light goods vehicle or mini buses, it has been hiked from Rs 3.90 per kilometer to Rs 4.15 per kilometer, the YEIDA said in a statement.

Toll rates for bus or truck 

Toll rates for bus or truck increased from Rs 7.90 per kilometer to Rs 8.45 per kilometer.

The toll for vehicles having three to six axles increased from Rs 12.05 per km to Rs 12.90 per kilometer, while that of large size vehicle and bigger vehicles changed from Rs 15.55 per kilometer to Rs 18.80 per kilometer, according to the statement.

"The concessionaire of the expressway has spent Rs 130.54 crore in works as per suggestions from the road safety audit of IIT Delhi," the YEIDA said. The toll rates of the Yamuna Expressway were last increased in 2021.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | When should you get your passport renewed? Know what documents you need to apply for renewal

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jawan: Thalapathy Vijay joins Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's film, leaked photo goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.