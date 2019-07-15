Work, earn, spend and save for rainy days: Aakanksha Singh

Aakanksha Singh, Actor, shares some money tips

1. Your first pay cheque?

May be Rs 500 during my theatre days.

2. Your most expensive purchase till date?

Car duster back then.

3. Who manages your money?

I manage it myself.

4. Your advice about money?

Live your life, you never know what will happen tomorrow. So work, earn, spend and save a little for your rainy days, so that you can sail through

5. Your money mistake?

I didn't invested any in my early days of earning.

6. Next big purchase you are planning?

Working for it, don't want to disclose it now.