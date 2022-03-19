Win Rs 1,000 through Amazon by participating in THIS quiz – Check details

Make your weekend merrier by earning extra bucks while sitting at home. You now have the chance to get Rs 1,000 by winning a prize on Amazon today. All you have to do is to take part in the Amazon Daily Quiz, which is organised by the firm daily.

If you win the Amazon Daily Quiz, then the prize money will be given to you in your Amazon Pay Balance. The winner of the Amazon quiz is decided with the help of a lucky draw. It is important to note that the winner of today’s game will be announced tomorrow.

To play the Daily Quiz, you need to download the Amazon app on your mobile. Thereafter, you have to go to the fun section of the app. If you don’t know where it is, then you can go to the search bar and search the fun section.

From here, you have to visit the section of the Daily Quiz where you have to answer five questions correctly. Once you answer all the questions correctly, you will become eligible to be the winner.

Here are all the questions of today’s quiz to help you know the right answers –

1. The last film of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar will hit the cinemas on his birth anniversary i.e. March 17, 2022. What is the name of the film?

The name of the film is James

2. What per cent of the LIC IPO issue size will be reserved for policyholders?

10 per cent will be reserved for policyholders.

3. What is the name of the manual of the Special Protect Group, which is responsible to protect Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

The answer to this question is the ‘Blue Book’.

4. This is the flag of which country?

The answer is Turkey

5. This Mortuary Temple of Hatshepsut is located in which country?