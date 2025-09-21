Why are thousands of customers cancelling approved car loans? Here’s what we know

As the revised GST rates are set to take effect from tomorrow, i.e., September 22, banks are receiving requests for cancellations of approved car loans. But why? How is it going to benefit the customers? Let's discuss.

Pertinent to note that the 56th GST Council meeting, earlier this month, approved a significant reduction in the GST rate for passenger cars from 28 percent to 18 percent. Moreover, two GST slabs -- 12 percent and 28 percent -- were scrapped. As a result, nearly 400 products, including soap bars, apparel, footwear, air conditioners, shampoos, and more, will cost less, effective from September 22.

Cancellation requests pour in

Ahead of September 22, several customers who have had their car loan approved have reached out to the concerned branch, requesting cancellations, as they now want to purchase after the GST rate cuts take effect, as a senior official of a public sector bank said, as quoted by Economic Times.

The official further highlighted that since the cancellation charges are lower than the benefit the customers will receive after September 22, they are choosing to apply for a fresh loan process. However, if the invoice has been issued to a customer by the car dealer, old GST rates would be applicable.

On the other hand, customers can avail fresh GST rates, if the invoice hasn't been issued by the car dealer.

