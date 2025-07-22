Who is Chanda Kochhar? Former ICICI Bank CEO and MD found guilty in money laundering case, know what happened

An appellate tribunal has said there was a “prima facie” case of money laundering against former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband in a corruption case involving the Videocon Group, as it upheld a 2020 ED order. Chanda Kochhar was once a leader in the banking sector.

An appellate tribunal has said there was a “prima facie” case of money laundering against former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband in a corruption case involving the Videocon Group, as it upheld a 2020 ED order attaching a Mumbai flat of the couple worth crores of rupees. The tribunal, in an order issued on July 3, said it finds “substance” in the “quid pro quo” allegation made by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Chanda Kochhar for sanction of a loan of Rs 300 crore to Videocon International Electronics Ltd (VIEL), as post this disbursal, a sum of Rs 64 crore was transferred by the Videocon Group to NRPL, a company of her husband Deepak Kochhar.

The Appellate Tribunal has found Chanda Kochhar guilty

Who is Chanda Kochhar?

Chanda Kochhar was among the most respected Indian women. Being in leadership roles at a time when women hardly worked, she broke gender stereotypes. At the helm, she steered the bank through financial crisis and was known for her leadership skills and women's empowerment. Born in 1961 in Jodhpur and brought up in Mumbai by her mother after her father passed away. She completed her graduation in Economics from Jai Hind College and MBA from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies. She showed excellent analytical thinking, which made her a future leader.

She joined ICICI in 1984. Due to her immense knowledge in the finance sector, her critical thinking and analytical skills, she rose to higher ranks quickly. Then-CEO KV Kamath found her worthy and brought her into the core leadership team in 1990s. After ICICI turned into a full-fledged commercial bank in 2000, she was the leader of its retail business. She made ICICI a leader in home loans, car loans, and personal banking.

In 2009 she became MD and CEO. Under her, the bank stabilised and gained strong ground in the financial sector. Chanda Kochhar reduce risky lending, build strong retail operations, and invest in digital banking. For her outstanding contribution to the banking sector, Kochhar was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2011, featured in Forbes’ list of the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women, and was recognised by Time magazine among the 100 most influential people.

What did Tribunal find?

The bench of the Appellate Tribunal, while delivering its findings, stated that it could not accept the justification offered by Chanda Kochhar for presiding over the committee meeting that sanctioned a ₹300 crore loan to the Videocon Group -- an entity she was familiar with. The tribunal observed that Kochhar could not claim ignorance of the relationship and, therefore, her participation in the loan sanctioning process was in clear violation of ICICI Bank's internal rules and policies.

Deepak held 95% stakes in Supreme Energy Pvt. Ltd. (SEPL), which in turn controlled NRPL. Notably, V.N. Dhoot resigned from SEPL on January 15, 2009, transferring control of the company to Deepak Kochhar. In its order, the tribunal criticized the Adjudicating Authority for ignoring key material evidence and instead relying on irrelevant considerations. It emphasized that the Authority had disproportionately focused on the shareholding structure of NRPL while overlooking the fact that Deepak Kochhar was the Managing Director and in full control of the company's operations. This was further supported by the statement of VN Dhoot recorded under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, wherein he categorically affirmed that Deepak Kochhar was running the affairs of the company.

Deepak Kochhar was arrested by the ED in September 2020 and later released on bail. In December 2022, both Chanda and Deepak Kochhar were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)





