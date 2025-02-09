Asmita Jitesh Patel is the founder and director of Asmita Patel Global School of Trading Private Limited (AGSTPL) which is based in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has prohibited six entities and among them is financial influencer Asmita Patel who has a background of capital markets. The move has been taken after various accusations regarding

The action comes amid allegations of running an unlicensed investment advice. Asmita Patel, founder of Asmita Patel Global School of Trading Pvt Ltd (APGSOT), along with others have been ordered to give back more than Rs 53 crore, which the firm asked as fees from the students of the courses.

Who is Asmita Patel?

Asmita Jitesh Patel is the founder and director of Asmita Patel Global School of Trading Private Limited (AGSTPL) which is based in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Patel was birthed in a Gujarati family, as per her firm’s website. Her career graph includes trading experience of 17 years along with 10 years of teaching expertise. Her career shines with many awards and contributions to financial education.

She tags herself as the “She Wolf of the Stock Market” and the “Options Queen.” Seeming proud of herself, Asmita Patel claims to mentor more than one lakh students worldwide.

Asmita Patel is a financial influencer and therefore possess a hardcore online presence through via her website, asmitapatel.com. Her social media following is also massive with YouTube subscribers being 5.26 lakh, Instagram followers being 2.9 lakh followers, 73,000 followers on Facebook, 1,900 followers on LinkedIn, and 4,200 followers on Twitter (X).

Asmita Patel’s husband is a co-director at her firm, AGSTPL. Some of the participants on the course were deliberately asked to make their payments in the bank accounts of three firms - King Traders, Gemini Enterprise, and United Enterprises - linked to them.