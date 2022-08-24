Search icon
When should you get your passport renewed? Know what documents you need to apply for renewal

The renewal of a passport requires certain supporting papers to be submitted together with the renewal application.

Reported By:DNA Web Teams| Edited By: DNA Web Teams |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 08:52 PM IST

File Photo

Because Indian passports are good for 5 to 10 years from the day they are granted, it seems reasonable to anticipate that you should renew your passport two or three months before it expires. A passport is a vital identifying document that may be utilised for a variety of professional reasons. Passport renewal applications may be submitted online in a matter of minutes.

The majority of nations won't let you enter (or let you board an aircraft) if your passport doesn't have at least six months left on it after your return date. Some countries have less stringent criteria, such as the 26 European members of the Schengen Accord, which just need that your passport be valid for three months after your date of departure. Some nations need a passport to be valid for at least one month before entering the country, while others have no such requirement (other than it being valid during your stay, of course).

For renewal of a passport requires certain supporting papers to be submitted together with the renewal application. The 'Document Advisor' on the Passport Seva Kendra website may help you remember what paperwork you need to renew your passport. Passport renewal requirements are different for minors and adults, as well as for the different types of passports.

Passport Renewal Documents

  • The general documents for most applications are as follows
  • The original old passport
  • Two copies of the passport's first two and last two pages, self-attested
  • EC/NON-EC page self-attested by the applicant
  • Passport Issuing Authority's self-attested observation page, if any
  • In the case of a Short Validity Passport (SVP), a self-attested copy of the validity extension page is required.
  • Proff that eliminates the need for the Short Validity Passport (SVP).

Renewal of passport: Steps to follow

Step 1: Register on the Passport Seva website – www.passportindia.gov.in

Step 2: If you have already registered, click on 'Existing User Login' to login.

Step 3: Click 'New User Register Now' if you are not already registered.

Step 4: Based on your address, choose the passport office closest to you.

Step 5: Enter your name, date of birth, and password, and create a login ID.

Step 6: Your activation link will be emailed to you.

Step 7: Go to the email's link and activate the account.

Step 8: Log in to your passport account and click 'Apply for Fresh Passport/Reissue of Passport'.

