WhatsApp Payment: Step-by-step guide to check account balance after transaction

File photo

If you are an active WhatsApp user, here is an update. WhatsApp users can quickly check their account balance after each transaction. You must access the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and enable bank-to-bank money transfers while using WhatsApp Payments.

WhatsApp uses the phone number associated with your account to identify your bank account information for easy transactions. Furthermore, you should be aware that you must input your 4- or 6-digit UPI PIN before carrying out any transactions.

Personal UPI PIN protects each transaction, thus it shouldn't be shared with anybody else. However, you won't need to create a new UPI PIN on WhatsApp if you already have one for your bank account.

WhatsApp Payments: Here’s how to check your account balance

Go to WhatsApp.

If you have an Android, tap More options if you have an iPhone, tap Settings.

Now, click on Payments.

Click on the relevant bank account under Payment methods,

You will then have to click on the view account balance.

Enter your UPI PIN. And you are done! You will be able to see your account balance.

WhatsApp Payment: Here's the step-by-step guide