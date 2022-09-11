WhatsApp Payment: Step-by-step guide to check account balance after transaction

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 10:02 AM IST
If you are an active WhatsApp user, here is an update. WhatsApp users can quickly check their account balance after each transaction. You must access the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and enable bank-to-bank money transfers while using WhatsApp Payments.
WhatsApp uses the phone number associated with your account to identify your bank account information for easy transactions. Furthermore, you should be aware that you must input your 4- or 6-digit UPI PIN before carrying out any transactions.
Personal UPI PIN protects each transaction, thus it shouldn't be shared with anybody else. However, you won't need to create a new UPI PIN on WhatsApp if you already have one for your bank account.
WhatsApp Payments: Here’s how to check your account balance
- Go to WhatsApp.
- If you have an Android, tap More options if you have an iPhone, tap Settings.
- Now, click on Payments.
- Click on the relevant bank account under Payment methods,
- You will then have to click on the view account balance.
- Enter your UPI PIN. And you are done! You will be able to see your account balance.
WhatsApp Payment: Here's the step-by-step guide
- Open the chat window of the person you want to send money to. Now click on the attachment icon. First-time users will have to register here.
- Before using WhatsApp Payment, you have to register for this UPI payment. Confirm the bank details in your UPI gateway.
- Once you register, open the chat window of the person you want to send money to and click on WhatsApp Payment in the attachment, and enter the amount. Then enter your UPI PIN. The money will be transferred to the selected contact.
- When using WhatsApp Payment, keep a few things in mind. For example, do not give credit card or debit card details in the app.