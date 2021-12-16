What's Ayushman Bharat scheme? Available facilities and how you can get it - Details here

The Ayushman Bharat Card was introduced by the Central government in September 2018 to provide free health facilities to the general public. The scheme offers a health benefit of up to Rs 5 lakhs for every cardholder.
Here are some of the things covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme:
- Covers medical examination, treatment and consultation
- Covers pre-hospitalization expenses and post-hospitalization follow-up care up to 15 days
- Diagnostic procedures and lab investigation charges
- Cost of Medicine and medical consumables expenses are covered
- Non-intensive and intensive care services
While the scheme has its benefits, many individuals are creating false accounts and trying to reap the benefits of others. In case, you have faced a similar threat where an unknown person has made a card in your name, then you should immediately file a complaint related to the Ayushman card.
You can register your complaint by calling the toll free number 180018004444. You must have any certified document to file a complaint.
Here's how you can download the Ayushman Bharat Card:
- Visit https://pmjay.gov.in
- Enter your email id and password to log in
- A new page will appear, proceed by entering Aadhaar card and verifying your thumb impression
- Click on 'Approved Beneficiary'
- Now you will see the list of approved golden cards.
- Find your name in this list and click on confirm print option.
- Now you will see the CSC wallet, enter your password in it.
- Now enter the pin here and come to the home page.
- The option of a download card will appear in the name of the candidate.
- From here you can download your Ayushman card.