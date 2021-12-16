What's Ayushman Bharat scheme? Available facilities and how you can get it - Details here

The Ayushman Bharat Card was introduced by the Central government in September 2018 to provide free health facilities to the general public. The scheme offers a health benefit of up to Rs 5 lakhs for every cardholder.

Here are some of the things covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme:

- Covers medical examination, treatment and consultation

- Covers pre-hospitalization expenses and post-hospitalization follow-up care up to 15 days

- Diagnostic procedures and lab investigation charges

- Cost of Medicine and medical consumables expenses are covered

- Non-intensive and intensive care services

While the scheme has its benefits, many individuals are creating false accounts and trying to reap the benefits of others. In case, you have faced a similar threat where an unknown person has made a card in your name, then you should immediately file a complaint related to the Ayushman card.

You can register your complaint by calling the toll free number 180018004444. You must have any certified document to file a complaint.

Here's how you can download the Ayushman Bharat Card:

- Visit https://pmjay.gov.in

- Enter your email id and password to log in

- A new page will appear, proceed by entering Aadhaar card and verifying your thumb impression

- Click on 'Approved Beneficiary'

- Now you will see the list of approved golden cards.

- Find your name in this list and click on confirm print option.

- Now you will see the CSC wallet, enter your password in it.

- Now enter the pin here and come to the home page.

- The option of a download card will appear in the name of the candidate.

- From here you can download your Ayushman card.