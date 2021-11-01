What's Aadhaar eSign verification? Here's a step-by-step guide of how you can do it

The UIDAI issued the Aadhaar card has become a mandatory document for Indians. It is no longer just an identification document, in fact, it is used for all government and financial-related transactions.

While COVID-19 has forced us to move to a digital space, everyone is forced to keep digital copies of their PAN, Aadhaar card with them. But it is very important that your Aadhaar is eSign verified while using it online.

The licensed Certifying Authority, NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited (NSDL e-Gov) has said that it will facilitate the service of eSign, which is an online electronic signature service. Now, an Aadhaar holder can sign a document online through a Biometric/One Time Password authentication.

Advantages of using eSign:

- It is secure as the keys are immediately destroyed after usage

- Saves ample amounts of time

- Reduces expenditure of papers, travel, etc

- Can be done even in the most remote area and comes as a convenience to those sitting at homes

- The best part is that it is legally recognized

- The signature is verifiable through many ways

- Eco-friendly

Here's how you can eSign Aadhar online:

- Visit https://uidai.gov.in/ or https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in

- Right-click on the 'Validity Unknown' icon, the Signature Verification Status window will pop up

- Click on 'Signature properties' and then on the 'Show certificate' option

- Click on 'NIC Sub-CA for NIC 2011, National Informatics Centre'

- After this, on the 'Trust' tab select the 'Add to Trusted Identity' option

- Follow steps through and click on the 'Validate signature' option