What is toilet seat tax imposed by Himachal govt on urban residents? Know here

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Biased and agenda-driven': India dismisses USCIRF report on religious freedom

Mukesh Ambani adds another aircraft to his flying fleet, buys India’s first Boeing 737 MAX 9 for Rs...

Monkeypox in India: 6 dos and don'ts that you must follow

Suriya, Jyotika celebrate daughter Diya's documentary on female gaffers in film industry: 'Incredibly proud of you'

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 to debut Smart Replay System, know about technology that was used in IPL 2024

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Biased and agenda-driven': India dismisses USCIRF report on religious freedom

'Biased and agenda-driven': India dismisses USCIRF report on religious freedom

Mukesh Ambani adds another aircraft to his flying fleet, buys India’s first Boeing 737 MAX 9 for Rs...

Mukesh Ambani adds another aircraft to his flying fleet, buys India’s first Boeing 737 MAX 9 for Rs...

Monkeypox in India: 6 dos and don'ts that you must follow

Monkeypox in India: 6 dos and don'ts that you must follow

10 best crime thriller web series on OTT

10 best crime thriller web series on OTT

This is the only chutney that removes uric acid from body, increases power of kidney

This is the only chutney that removes uric acid from body, increases power of kidney

5 perfect trouser pairing with a white shirt

5 perfect trouser pairing with a white shirt

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

मां ने छीना मोबाइल तो फोड़ दिया सिर, बच्चे के गुस्से का वीडियो देख चौंक गए लोग, जानें वीडियो का सच?

मां ने छीना मोबाइल तो फोड़ दिया सिर, बच्चे के गुस्से का वीडियो देख चौंक गए लोग, जानें वीडियो का सच?

Javeria Abbasi: इस पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने हिंदू बिजनेसमैन से की शादी? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

Javeria Abbasi: इस पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने हिंदू बिजनेसमैन से की शादी? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Suriya, Jyotika celebrate daughter Diya's documentary on female gaffers in film industry: 'Incredibly proud of you'

Suriya, Jyotika celebrate daughter Diya's documentary on female gaffers in film industry: 'Incredibly proud of you'

Devara box office collection day 7: Jr NTR film fails to beat Baahubali, RRR, Jawan, Animal, Kalki 2898 AD in first week

Devara box office collection day 7: Jr NTR film fails to beat Baahubali, RRR, Jawan, Animal, Kalki 2898 AD in first week

This legendary star ends acting retirement after seven years, will make comeback with his son in...

This legendary star ends acting retirement after seven years, will make comeback with his son in...

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

What is toilet seat tax imposed by Himachal govt on urban residents? Know here

Urban residents are likely to be most affected by these new charges, as homes with multiple washrooms will now incur higher fees based on the number of toilet seats.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 06:14 PM IST

What is toilet seat tax imposed by Himachal govt on urban residents? Know here
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Residents of Himachal Pradesh will now face a new tax based on the number of toilet seats in their homes. Facing financial difficulties, the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government has issued a notification to this effect.

The new regulation concerning sewerage and water bills mandates that urban homeowners will be charged Rs 25 for each toilet seat in their homes. This fee will be added to the sewerage bill and transferred to the Jal Shakti Department. According to the notification, the sewerage bill will be 30 percent of the water bill. Those who use their own water sources but rely on the government's sewerage system will still need to pay Rs 25 per toilet seat each month. Orders have already been sent to divisional officers to implement this.

Previously, no water bills were issued in the state, with the BJP promising free water if it came to power. However, the current Sukhu government has now introduced a Rs 100 monthly charge per water connection, starting from October.

Urban residents are likely to be most affected by these new charges, as homes with multiple washrooms will now incur higher fees based on the number of toilet seats.

With 5 municipal corporations, 29 municipalities, and 17 Nagar Panchayats in Himachal Pradesh, the new rules are expected to impact a significant portion of the state's approximately 10 lakh urban population.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi-NCR news: Greater Noida flyover to ease traffic from Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad, to be ready by…

Delhi-NCR news: Greater Noida flyover to ease traffic from Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad, to be ready by…

This actress married her 'jija ji', cheated on him with Dilip Kumar, then her brother threatened to kill them

This actress married her 'jija ji', cheated on him with Dilip Kumar, then her brother threatened to kill them

In second incident in 3 days, Mumbai businessman jumps to death from Atal Setu sea bridge

In second incident in 3 days, Mumbai businessman jumps to death from Atal Setu sea bridge

This is world's largest private residence, bigger than Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia, it is owned by...

This is world's largest private residence, bigger than Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia, it is owned by...

Meet one of richest Indians, who is known for his simplicity, runs Rs 2836 crore company, his net worth is...

Meet one of richest Indians, who is known for his simplicity, runs Rs 2836 crore company, his net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

Navratri 2024: 9 divine colours for Durga Puja and their significance

Navratri 2024: 9 divine colours for Durga Puja and their significance

Navratri 2024: Nutritious recipes you can try during your fast

Navratri 2024: Nutritious recipes you can try during your fast

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement