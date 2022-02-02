What is the new proposed ITR filing rule and how is it beneficial for taxpayers

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2022 speech announced amendments to the Income Tax Return (ITR) filing norms for regular taxpayers. As per the new norms, taxpayers will now be allowed to update their returns upto two years after the end of the relevant assessment year in case they forgot to include any income when the return was first filed.

Nirmala Sitharaman called it an 'affirmative step in the direction of voluntary tax compliance' in her budget speech. However, it is worth mentioning that an additional tax of 25% to 50% on the tax and interest due on the additional income will be payable.

If the updated ITR is filed within 12 months, then an additional 25% on the due tax and interest would have to be paid. The rate will go up to 50% if it is filed after 12 months, but before 24 months from end of relevant Assessment Year (AY).

A new sub-section (8A) in Section 139 is proposed to be introduced under the Income-tax Act 1961. Presently, the taxpayers have to go through a lengthy process of adjudication if the I-T Department finds out that some income has been missed out by the assessee.

What the new rule means

At present, taxpayers can file a revised or belated ITR of relevant financial year till December 31.

A new provision in section 139 of the I-T Act is being introduced for filing an updated return of income.

It can be done whether a return has been filed previously for the relevant assessment year, or not.

If omissions or mistakes are made in estimating income for tax payment then corrections can be done.

Filing an updated return will facilitate ease of compliance to the taxpayer in a litigation free environment.

It will repose trust enabling the assessee to declare the income that they may have missed out earlier.

This will encourage more people to file income tax returns as time for filing belated returns is extended.

Taxpayers can't use this facility if the updated returns leads to lesser income tax liability or refund.

The proposed law will help taxpayers to stay away from the penalty for under reporting or misreporting of income.