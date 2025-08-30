Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomePersonal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

What is the 10-30-50 rule of saving money? Here's how it can secure your future

To achieve balance, many financial experts recommends a simple framework - “10-30-50” rule.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 04:34 PM IST

What is the 10-30-50 rule of saving money? Here's how it can secure your future
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Many young Indians these days find themselves torn between spending on experiences and saving for the future. Should you go to a Coldplay concert, or put that money into investments? The reality is that life is not a choice between YOLO and saving, it's a balance. To achieve balance, many financial experts recommends a simple framework - “10-30-50” rule of saving money.

What is the “10-30-50” rule?

10-30-50” rule is allows you to enjoy the present while still building a habit of saving in an organized way. It help young professionals and mid-career earners balance lifestyle aspirations with long-term financial security. It is flexible and changes with different stages of life. 

According to this rule, people in their 20s should save about 10 per cent of their earnings (or even 1 per cent if that's all they can afford). Remember habits matter more than the amount.

Furthermore, at 30, it is recommends saving 30 per cent of earnings because “life and goals get serious”.

Then at the age of 40, increase your savings to 50 per cent of your income, and say that this is "the highest income, make the most of it".

10-30-50 rule presents a practical roadmap for people of different life stages to develop financial discipline while also leveraging their income.

Radhika Gupta supports “10-30-50” rule

Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, recently shared a post about “10-30-50” rule, where she wrote, ''disciplined saving should not come at the expense of life's joys. You can do both – buy a handbag and save for a start-up, and Generation Z is really flexible.''

Also read: 8th Pay Commission: How will the new salary structure look like? know expected salaries hike, pensions, incentives, and more

 

