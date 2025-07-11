What is shortcut to become rich? ChatGPT gives an interesting answer, know its tips

Everyone wants to become rich and that too quickly. But it's no easy feat. There is a lot of chatter and content around what can be done to make some quick money. Upon asking this question to OpenAI's popular chatbot ChatGPT, it gave back an interesting and helpful answer.

Everyone wants to become rich and that too quickly. But it's no easy feat. There is a lot of chatter and content around what can be done to make some quick money. Upon asking this question to OpenAI's popular chatbot ChatGPT, it gave back an interesting and helpful answer. The chatbot replied that there is no "magic" shortcut to become rich overnight, but there are various smart ways to get ahead in the financial race faster. Those methods are based on hard work, intelligence, and good decision-making. Here are ChatGPT's top suggestions to become rich quicker.

Learning the top in-demand skills:

Digital Marketing

Web Development

Data Analytics

Video Editing

Mastering AI tools

Getting good at AI tools such as ChatGPT, Canva, and Midjourney can help you earn up to a whopping Rs 1 lakh each month. This can help multiple your income sources so you don't have to rely on a single stream of money.

Hustling on the side

Online freelancing

Blogging and affiliate marketing

YouTube and Instagram content creation

Selling your own digital products

Investing smartly

SIP plans

Stock market investments

PPF and Emergency Fund

Real estate investments

Social Media/Internet

Make reels or YouTube videos on trending topics such as tech and finance

Write a blog or newsletter

Create an online community

Other valuable tips for a growth mindset

Get active on networking platforms like LinkedIn

Learn from professional mentors

Attend events and seminars

Build contacts with a positive mindset

It is also advised to avoid "shortcuts" such as lottery, gambling, and get-rich-quick schemes.