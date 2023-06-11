What is Open Banking? Know how it will transform future of financial services

Picture: Pexels

The latest developments are happening in the banking industry as well as new technology is entering the financial sector. Open banking is one of these systems. With this, customers can manage their financial data and access it on many platforms, giving them a better, more individualised experience.

Through the use of application programming interfaces (APIs), the banking practice known as "open banking" gives third-party financial service providers unrestricted access to consumer banking, transactional, and other financial data from banks and non-bank financial institutions.

Through financial inclusion, technology, and the introduction of new financial tools, open banking is changing the financial services industry. It makes way for better approaches to using and gaining access to financial services.

There are three steps for open banking: 1) bank clients giving their approval to share data, 2) third parties accessing consumer data, and 3) banks releasing their APIs.

Application programming interfaces (APIs) allow customers and companies to grant permission for a digital app to access their financial information. Through the use of these APIs, software at one company can instantly "plug into" and retrieve data from software at another.

According to a report, 24.7 million individuals worldwide used open banking services in 2020, which is anticipated to reach 132.2 million by 2024 as mentioned by the Times of India.

The main goal of this system is to provide customers with a more reliable online transaction experience. Customers will gain more from open banking as banks and financial service providers compete fiercely to keep customers longer than their competitors.