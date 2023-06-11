Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

What is Open Banking? Know how it will transform future of financial services

Consumers can manage their financial information and access it across different platforms — receiving a smoother, more personalised experience in the process.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 10:17 AM IST

What is Open Banking? Know how it will transform future of financial services
Picture: Pexels

The latest developments are happening in the banking industry as well as new technology is entering the financial sector. Open banking is one of these systems. With this, customers can manage their financial data and access it on many platforms, giving them a better, more individualised experience.

Through the use of application programming interfaces (APIs), the banking practice known as "open banking" gives third-party financial service providers unrestricted access to consumer banking, transactional, and other financial data from banks and non-bank financial institutions.

Through financial inclusion, technology, and the introduction of new financial tools, open banking is changing the financial services industry. It makes way for better approaches to using and gaining access to financial services.

There are three steps for open banking: 1) bank clients giving their approval to share data, 2) third parties accessing consumer data, and 3) banks releasing their APIs. 

Application programming interfaces (APIs) allow customers and companies to grant permission for a digital app to access their financial information. Through the use of these APIs, software at one company can instantly "plug into" and retrieve data from software at another. 

According to a report, 24.7 million individuals worldwide used open banking services in 2020, which is anticipated to reach 132.2 million by 2024 as mentioned by the Times of India. 

The main goal of this system is to provide customers with a more reliable online transaction experience. Customers will gain more from open banking as banks and financial service providers compete fiercely to keep customers longer than their competitors. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot
From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 7 ugly spats in Bollywood
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WTC Final 2023: Man proposes to girlfriend during India vs Australia match, video goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.