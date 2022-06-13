What is National Pension Scheme and way to address NPS related queries on WhatsApp?

(Image Source: IANS/Pixabay)

There is some good news for National Pension Scheme (NPS) subscribers. The National Pension System Trust (NPST) has now introduced a WhatsApp service for NPS subscribers through which they can submit their NPS-related queries. For that, they only have to send a message to 8588852130 on WhatsApp.

The National Pension Scheme (NPS) is a voluntary retirement savings plan managed by Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). Earlier, the National Pension System Trust tweeted, "Dear Subscribers, NPS Trust is on WhatsApp now to address your queries on NPS!! Connect with us @ 918588852130."

How to use NPS WhatsApp number?

1. Save the given NPS WhatsApp service number 8588852130 on your mobile

2. Send a 'Hi' message to the NPS mobile number on WhatsApp chat window

3. A list of options will appear, select your queries from the options related to the contribution, eNPS, changing investment pattern, exit and withdrawal.

4. If your query question is not on the list of options, then select 'Need more help'

5. Once you select that option, you will get a reply from NPS Trust asking you to mail your queries to grievances @npstrust.org.in or contact NPST at 011-47207700 for assistance.

6. You can also call 022-2499 3499, the eNPS helpline number for further assistance.

7. NPS subscribers can also contact the toll-free number 1800 222 080.

What is NPS?

The National Pension Scheme (NPS) is a social security initiative by the Central Government. It is a pension programme that is open to employees from the public, private and even the unorganised sectors except for the armed forces.

As per the NPS scheme, people can invest a fixed amount every month or at regular intervals during the course of their employment. After retirement, the subscribers can take out a certain percentage of the corpus and the remaining amount is paid as a monthly pension.

NPS also provides tax benefits as contributions made towards NPS are exempted under section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Both residents and non-residents of India, between the age limit of 18 and 65 can open an NPS account.