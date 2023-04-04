Search icon
What is Mahila Samman Savings Certificate scheme? Check how to invest here

Know all about the Mahila Samman Saving Certificate scheme.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 07:33 PM IST

What is Mahila Samman Savings Certificate scheme? Check how to invest here
Mahila Samman Saving Certificate | Photo: Pixabay

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Mahila Samman Saving Certificate scheme in the Union Budget 2023-24. This scheme was introduced in an effort to promote women investors.  With a tenor of two years and a fixed interest rate of 7.5 percent. Investors will be able to deposit up to Rs 2 lakh in the name of women and girls with the option of partial withdrawal. 

Presenting the Budget in the Lok Sabha, Sithraman said, "To commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a one-time new small savings scheme, Mahila Samman Savings Certificate is to be launched."

Mahila Samman Savings certificates will be made available for a one-time period up to two years, or till March 2025, to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Banks and post offices across the country have now rolled out the Mahila Samman Saving Certificate Scheme. This scheme aims to inspire more women investors. 

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate: Who can open an account?

Any woman can open an account under the Mahila Samman saving certificate. The guardians of minor girls can also open an account in their names. Investors have to fill out Form – I, on or before March 31, 2025. Investors can deposit from a minimum amount of Rs 1000 to Rs 2 lakh. 

