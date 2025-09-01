What is Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025? How it punishes fake immigrants; check provision, other details

The Central government brought a new act, the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, which came into force on 1, September 2025. The act applies to laws related to immigration in India and provides punishment for using forged documents.

The Central government brought a new act, the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, which came into force on 1 September 2025, Monday. The act applies to laws related to immigration in India and provides punishment for using forged documents like passports and visas. After President Droupadi Murmu gave her nod to the proposal on April 4, 2025, the Parliament passed the act during the Budget session.

Nitesh Kumar Vyas, additional secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, issued a notification that reads, “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section of section 1 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, the central government hereby appoints the 01st day of September, 2025, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force.”

What are the provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025?

The law stipulates that anyone found with a forged passport or visa entering, staying, or leaving India shall be punishable with a jail term of up to seven years and a fine of Rs 10 lakh. The Act makes it compulsory for hotels, universities, and all kinds of educational institutions, hospitals, nursing homes, and more to report the information of foreigners to let the government keep a track of illegal foreigners.

All international airlines and ships will also be required to submit at a port or place in India to a civil authority or immigration officer the passenger and crew manifest, the advance information of passengers and crew on board such aircraft, vessel or other mode of transport. “Whoever knowingly uses or supplies a forged or fraudulently obtained passport or other travel document or visa for entering into India or staying in or exiting from India, shall be punishable with an imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than two years, but may extend to seven years and shall also be liable to fine which shall not be less than one lakh rupees, but may extend to ten lakh rupees,” the Act states.

(With inputs from PTI)