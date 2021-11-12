What is Hybrid Fund? Here are the benefits of investing in it

Headlines

'Women have been betrayed and would answer through votes', says MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Women's Reservation Bill

Blinkit starts home delivery of ‘Make-in-India’ Apple iPhone 15, Apple 15 Plus

Why world's no.1 bowler Mohammed Siraj is benched in India vs Australia 1st ODI in Mohali?

Terrifying crocodile attack claims life of 23-year-old man in Malaysia, details inside

The Great Indian Family movie review: Vicky's feel-good entertainer is fun; Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa steal the show

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Women have been betrayed and would answer through votes', says MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Women's Reservation Bill

Blinkit starts home delivery of ‘Make-in-India’ Apple iPhone 15, Apple 15 Plus

Why world's no.1 bowler Mohammed Siraj is benched in India vs Australia 1st ODI in Mohali?

Weight loss: Benefits of eating boiled rajma (kidney beans)

10 most watched Indian TV shows of all time

Benefits of consuming vitamin E capsules

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: What Is The Conflict Between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

Women's Reservation Bill: Women MPs Celebrate With PM Modi At Parliament As Bill Passed In RS

'Hum Bhi Darre Hue They...': Vicky Kaushal On Fate Of Mid-budget Films After Pandemic | Interview

Sanjay Dutt and Tiger Shroff to lead Firoz Nadiadwala's upcoming comedy action musical Master Blaster

Amitabh Bachchan reveals famous bulb jacket costume for Yaarana song Sara Zamana was his idea: 'I made a big mistake'

The Great Indian Family movie review: Vicky's feel-good entertainer is fun; Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa steal the show

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

What is Hybrid Fund? Here are the benefits of investing in it

A hybrid scheme invests in a different classes of assets that minimises the risk of loss and balances the gain

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2021, 01:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mutual funds are one of the safest investment tools in the market that guarantee safe returns. Other than mutual funds, people who like to invest can also opt to invest in Hybrid Funds. 

A hybrid fund is a mutual fund scheme that invests in both equity and debt. If you aren't sure and don't want to take risk in the market then Hybrid funds are for you because it offers less risk and higher returns. 

Why choose Hybrid Fund?

 A hybrid fund invests money in equity, debt assets and gold. Since it invests in different classes of assets, the risk is minimum and the investor gets benefits from diversification. 

For example, in case the money you invested in equity decreases then the fund balance is done through money invested in debt and gold. If gold price reduces then the balance is done between equity and debt. 

There are a total of 6 types of Hybrid funds:

- Aggressive Hybrid Fund: This invests 60-80% investment in Equity, 20- 30% in Debt for a period of five years. 

- Conservative Hybrid Fund: This invests 10-25% in equities and the remaining amount in debt assets for stable or regular income.

- Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund: This und uses a dynamic manner across asset classes and 100% invests in equity or debt.

- Multi-Asset Allocation Fund: This fund invests 65% in equity, 20-30% in debt assets and 10-15% in gold.

- Arbitrage Fund: Arbitrage funds take advantage of the price differential of stock either on two different exchanges or between two different markets (the cash and derivative market). 

- Equity Savings Fund: This fund is a prudent mix of equity, debt and arbitrage. It invests a minimum of 65% in equity and arbitrage positions and the balance in fixed income instruments. 

 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia 1st ODI

Mohammed Siraj becomes No.1 bowler in ODIs after sensational outing in Asia Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: China ‘discriminated’ against 3 Arunachal athletes, Sports Minister cancels visit in protest

Women's Reservation Bill: Union Minister Amit Shah says 'women empowerment intrinsic to BJP’s work culture'

'Should not become a safe haven for terrorism': India asks Canada to take action against those facing charges

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE