What is ‘Blue Aadhar Card’? Know importance, eligibility, how to apply

Aadhar card is considered as one of the most important identity card that every citizen of India must have. The document issued by the Unique Identity Card Authority of India is important to open not just a bank account, but also to get your child’s admission in school.

The Aadhar card includes the biometric and demographic data of an individual, which makes it even more important.

It is important to know that you can get the Aadhar card of your children too. Parents don’t need to worry as the government has offered several relaxation in the rules for making Aadhar card of children.

Here are some things that you must know about the ‘Blue Aadhar Card -

Different from the Aadhar card of elders

The Aadhar card of children is called Bal Aadhar. If your child is still young i.e. his age is less than five years, then you can get his Blue Aadhar card made. Let us tell you, to differentiate it from the rest of the Aadhar cards, it is made of blue colour. This Aadhar card is issued by UIDAI for children in the age group of 0 to 5 years.

It is necessary to update the Aadhar

It is important to update the ‘Blue Aadhar card’ at the age of five years and again at the age of 15 years. The special thing is that no fee will have to be paid for this.

Important facts about child Aadhaar card



The ‘Blue Aadhar card’ is valid only till the child's age is 5 years. You can also use the ID issued from a recognized school to get a blue Aadhar card.

If you don’t have a school ID, then the Aadhar card can also be made from the child's birth certificate or the discharge slip of the hospital.

After the child is 5 years old, the child's 'Biometric Aadhaar Data' will have to be updated.

How to apply?

To get the child Aadhar card, one has to apply in the same way as the Aadhar card of the elders is made. You have to fill a form available at the enrollment centre. In this, residence proof, relationship proof and birth certificate have to be attached. UIDAI accepts 31 types of identity proofs, 14 relationship proofs and 14 birth certificate documents.