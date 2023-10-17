What is Blue Aadhaar card? Know its importance, how to apply

The Unique Identification Authority of India introduced the concept of a Blue Aadhaar card (baal aadhaar) in 2018. It is specifically tailored for children under the age of 5.

The Aadhaar card is one of the mandatory KYC documents in India for receiving government subsidies and benefits from various government-run welfare programs. It is regarded as a crucial identity verification document in a variety of industries since it contains vital information about citizens, including complete name, permanent address, and date of birth, all of which are connected to a special 12-digit number provided by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

The Unique Identification Authority of India introduced the concept of a Blue Aadhaar card (baal aadhaar) in 2018. It is specifically tailored for children under the age of 5.

The Blue Aadhaar card holds immense significance in simplifying the inclusion of young children into government welfare programs. The main feature of this aadhaar card is that children under the age of 5 are not required to provide biometric data. Instead, their UID (Unique Identification) is processed using demographic data and a facial image connected to the UID of their parents.

How to apply for a Blue Aadhaar card (baal aadhaar)?