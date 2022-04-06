What caused food delivery apps Zomato, Swiggy outage?

Food delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy Wednesday reported a brief nationwide outage. Users were unable to refresh the feed and order food.

However, both apps were back within half an hour and had started working fine. The glitch reportedly occurred in the afternoon.

Several users complained on social media that they were unable to place orders or browse menus and listings.

The temporary outage was reportedly caused by an Amazon Web Services snag that many online platforms rely on.

READ | Here's startling revelations from the survey regarding mask wearing in India

Several users have reported on Twitter that they were met with “Something went wrong. Please try again later” messages when they tried to access the Zomato app.

Customer support handles of both companies responded to the messages, saying they were working on resolving the "temporary glitch".

Responding to a user’s complaint, Swiggy wrote, “Hi there. We're currently unable to process your request as we're experiencing technical constraints. Not to worry, our best minds are on it and we'll be up and running soon.”

Hi there. We're currently unable to process your request as we're experiencing technical constraints. Not to worry, our best minds are on it and we'll be up and running soon.



Saikiran April 6, 2022

READ | Here's how a TCS techie brought out the challenges faced by food delivery executives