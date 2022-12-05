What are some government ways to save income tax in India, know details

People in the nation are constantly looking for new ways to reduce their income taxes. Illegal income tax savings are frequently brought to light as well. However, the national government has provided numerous ways to reduce taxes. All of these techniques are legal and available to every taxpayer.

The Income Tax Act of 1962 contains numerous such measures that allow taxpayers to reduce their tax burden. The nation's government sponsors numerous programmes that allow you to invest and receive income tax exemptions.

Senior Citizens Savings Scheme

If you have already retired or have applied for voluntary retirement, you may want to consider investing in the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme as a risk-free way to reduce your taxes. It is a strategy for long-term savings that the Indian government supports. Investors may request a five-year maturity extension for an extra three years. You can choose to make a premature withdrawal only one year after the account is opened, and the current interest rate is 8.6%. 1.5% of the deposit is taken away as a penalty if your account is closed before two years have passed. If the interest surpasses 10,000 per year, TDS is applicable and the interest is taxed. You may guarantee a consistent income in your post-retirement with an SCSS account.

National Pension System

The Pension Regulatory Fund Authority of India oversees and administers the National Pension System, a retirement benefit programme. Under section 80C of the Income Tax Act, investments made in the National Pension Scheme (NPS) are also tax-exempt. You may invest up to 1.5 lakh per year in this, plus an additional 50,000 rupees under section 80CCD (1B). You can benefit from a total income tax exemption of Rs. 2 lakh by investing in NPS.

Public Provident Fund (PPF)

Interest is currently being paid to the Public Provident Fund (PPF) at a rate of 7.1 per cent. You can put money into this plan. If you invest Rs 1.5 lakh in PPF each year, you can receive a tax exemption under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Government guarantees mean that money invested in PPFs won't lose value.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY)