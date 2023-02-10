Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

What are pre-approved loans and how they differ from regular loans

Pre-approved loans offer benefits such as lower interest rates, and faster processing time.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 10:15 AM IST

What are pre-approved loans and how they differ from regular loans
What are pre-approved loans and how they differ from regular loans

A pre-approved loan is a loan that has been pre-screened and approved by a lender based on the borrower's credit score, income, and debt-to-income ratio. It is different from a regular loan, which is approved only after the borrower applies for the loan and the lender evaluates their creditworthiness.

Pre-approved loans are offered by banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions. They are usually offered to customers who have a good credit history and have a stable income. The purpose of pre-approved loans is to provide a quick and easy loan process for customers who have already been deemed creditworthy.

One of the key benefits of a pre-approved loan is that it saves time. Since the lender has already evaluated the borrower's creditworthiness, the loan approval process is much faster. This is especially beneficial for borrowers who need money quickly. Additionally, pre-approved loans usually come with lower interest rates and better terms compared to regular loans, as the lender has already assessed the risk involved in lending the money.

Another benefit of pre-approved loans is that they allow borrowers to plan their finances better. With a pre-approved loan, borrowers know how much money they can borrow and at what interest rate. This allows them to make a budget and plan their expenses accordingly.

However, it is important to note that pre-approved loans are not guaranteed. The lender may still deny the loan if the borrower's financial situation changes significantly, such as a decrease in income or an increase in debt. Borrowers should also be aware that pre-approved loans often come with processing fees, so it is important to compare the costs of different loan options before choosing one.

Read more: PMSYM: Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana for unorganized workers with monthly pension of Rs 3,000

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Newlywed B-town couple Kiara-Sidharth Malhotra Arrive in Delhi donning matching outfits
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: 5 key player battles to watch out for
Happy Chocolate Day: From Kumar Gaurav and Shahid Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra, a look at Bollywood's OG chocolate boys
Prajakta Koli aka 'Mostly Sane' features on Cadbury billboard, know her dad's emotional connection to it
From Gare Du Nord in Paris to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, a look at world's most beautiful train stations
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS Inter 2023 Practical exam admit card out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: See how to download here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.