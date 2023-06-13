Watch: Ashneer Grover criticises India's tax system, calls it 'complicated and punitive'

Ashneer Grover, the former co-founder of BharatPe, has once again made headlines with his strong statements, this time targeting the country's tax structure. In a viral statement on social media, Grover expressed his discontent with the complexity of the current tax system. According to him, the government collects a significant portion, ranging from 30 to 40 percent, of individuals' earnings as tax without providing sufficient benefits to taxpayers. Grover compared paying taxes in India to a form of punishment.

Renowned for his role as a judge on Shark Tank India, Grover likened taxpayers to charitable workers who receive no rewards for their contributions. He revealed that he was well aware that for every 10 rupees he earned, the government would claim 4 rupees, effectively making individuals work for the government for five months out of the year. Grover raised the question of how long people would have to continue being enslaved by the government throughout their lives, while acknowledging the widespread acceptance of this reality.

Grover further highlighted the predicament faced by salaried individuals, who have no choice but to pay taxes as TDS is automatically deducted from their income. He characterized tax as nothing less than punishment, and on top of that, citizens are also burdened with an 18% GST. He provocatively questioned who individuals were living for under such circumstances.

In another video, Grover stated that lowering income tax rates would be his first priority if he became a politician. In order to raise tax revenue for the government, he suggested a set tax rate of between 10 and 15 percent together with stringent measures to prevent tax evasion. Last month, Grover vehemently criticized the government's notification to impose a 20% TCS (Tax Collected at Source) on international credit card spends. He sarcastically pointed out that tax exemptions were available for political donations.

Ashneer Grover's outspoken remarks have once again sparked a debate on the intricacies and fairness of the current tax system, leaving many contemplating the need for reform and a more taxpayer-friendly approach.

Read more: Aadhaar Card: Last chance to update Aadhaar for free! Deadline approaching soon