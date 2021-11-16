Want to withdraw money from ATM without debit card? Know complete process here

Going to an ATM and withdrawing cash is a very routine process for most adults across the country, but many find it a hassle, as it takes time, and sometimes due to technical glitches, the debit card might get stuck in the slot of the machine.

If you want to withdraw money from an ATM but don’t want to carry the debit card or have forgotten it at home, do not worry, as you will still be able to make the transaction. Now, you can withdraw cash from an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) without even using your debit card.

If you have a bank account with the State Bank of India (SBI), you will be able to avail the facility to make a ‘cardless transaction’ through the ATM. You can withdraw cash without using your debit card simply by using the YONO Cash facility available in SBI.

With the YONO Cash option of SBI, it is not mandatory to carry a card to the ATM anymore. Now, the cardholder will be able to withdraw cash from ATMs anywhere, as well as from POS terminals and Customer Service Points (CSPs).

It must be noted that the card holder must have the YONO app of SBI installed on their phone. One can withdraw a minimum of Rs 500 and a maximum of Rs 10,000 through this facility. Check the complete process for this below.

How to withdraw money without SBI debit card

Step 1: Log in to the YONO SBI app on your phone, and click on the YONO Cash option.

Step 2: Now, click on the ATM section of YONO Cash.

Step 3: Enter the amount you want to withdraw and create a 6-digit PIN.

Step 4: A YONO Cash transaction number will be received on your mobile phone.

Step 5: Visit your nearest SBI ATM and click on the YONO Cash option.

Step 6: Enter the transaction number and the 6-digit PIN number.

Step 7: The ATM will now dispense the cash in the amount entered in the mobile app.

Note- Card holders must note that the YONO Cash transaction number only remains active for 6 hours, and you must visit the ATM during this stipulated time frame.