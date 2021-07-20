Want to store PAN in DigiLocker? Here's a step-by-step guide

DigiLocker, as the name suggests, is a digital locker or platform that allows for issuing and verifying documents and certificates digitally. It, therefore, eliminates the utility of physical copies.

The DigiLocker can store your driving license, PAN card, Voter ID, policy documents, etc. Once you sign up with the DigiLocker account, your documents are safe and easily uploaded to the dedicated cloud storage space, like your Aadhaar number.

A DigiLocker comes in handy when we don't want to carry our personal documents for the fear of misplacing them.

Saving documents on DigiLockers reduces the use of paperwork and fetches integration in real-time directly from the issuing agency. The government agencies verify the data directly from issuers after obtaining user consent. The Central Board of Direct Taxes(CBDT) has partnered with DigiLocker for the PAN Card integration facility.

Know steps to store PAN in DigiLocker:

Step 1: Visit the official website DigiLocker: https://www.digilocker.gov.in/dashboard.

Step 2: Log in to the DigiLocker account.

Step 3: Next go to the “issued documents ” on the left-hand side.

Step 4: A pop-up will show stating 'Issued documents come directly into your DigiLocker from registered government departments and agencies. You can also pull documents from some partners and add them to issued documents.

Step 5: You will view a ‘pull documents’ link and click on it.

Step 6: Select the 'Income Tax Department' from the partner's day dropdown.

Step 7: Then select the ‘PAN Card’ from the document type.

Step 8: The name and date of birth will already be filled in from the Aadhaar details. Cross-check your PAN details.

Step 9: Now enter the PAN number and select gender type from the drop-down.

Step 10: Check the consent box and click on “Get Document”.

Step 11: Your PAN data will be stored in DigiLocker and the link will be accessed under ‘issued documents’.